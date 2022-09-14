We just love it when Republican Sen. Rand Paul gets any opportunity to question Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently announced that he’d be retiring at the end of the year (coincidentally just before the GOP possibly gets control of the House and/or Senate). Today’s hearing was announced last month:

During his turn, Sen. Paul took Dr. Fauci for a walk down memory lane about natural immunity by showing Fauci his own comments 18 years ago. Watch the entire clip… it’s something else:

"FACTS DON'T LIE!" Rand Paul replays Fauci's own words saying "the most potent vaccination is getting infected yourself" right to his face. pic.twitter.com/J2HSStT6Y5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 14, 2022

Fauci defended himself by citing a Reuters “fact-check” (and you know Reuters likes to help Dems protect the preferred narrative).

Normal people knew this from day one. They denied reality for this pandemic. https://t.co/bLUXwukWmR — Doom-Loop (@Doom_Loop) September 14, 2022

And that’s becoming clearer by the day.

He’s a pharmaceutical rep — Michael (@orlandoM321) September 14, 2022

Every single @SenateGOP @HouseGOP should be like this on every subject.

Or we should vote for new ones who will.

Enough is enough. https://t.co/sDDNkIDy53 — M.T. Pockets (@Hammer_To_You) September 14, 2022

Hopefully the Republicans gain control of the Senate after the November midterms so Sen. Paul can chair hearings and put Fauci back in the hot seat during his retirement.

