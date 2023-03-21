Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg has his work cut out for him if he’s really determined to see Donald Trump thrown into prison for making hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. The foundation for the indictment is shaky at best, as even some notable Trump critics have pointed out.

Still, former FBI Special Agent and current legal and natsec analyst Asha Rangappa thinks she may very well have figured out a way to make this whole thing work, and she decided to share it with Twitter.

Behold, in all its glory:

🚨 CHART ALERT: I need to make this prettier and easier to read but here are my working theories for the Bragg indictment 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZSDoYo6n81 — Asha O’Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 21, 2023

At least she acknowledges at the bottom that Trump probably won’t serve any prison time. So that’s something.

Yeah. That’s something.

So, for visual learners, @AshaRangappa_ 's chart is, like, amazing. This is EXACTLY what we're looking at in terms of possible Trump charges/theories of the case. It's all here. You really don't need to read or listen to anybody else about it. https://t.co/paKVfvyJIC — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 21, 2023

Actually, we’d highly suggest reading or listening to somebody else about this. Asha Rangappa’s not exactly a reliable source for information on, well, anything.

I want you as my attorney! — Ken Robinson (@KenRob) March 21, 2023

Except no. You really don’t.

Omg. Asha did the meme irl.

🤣 pic.twitter.com/QFZhYUGEBG — PizzaCzar (@PizzaWanchovies) March 21, 2023

She actually did. Though, to her credit, she seems to have embraced the comparison:

Unfortunately for her, that doesn’t really do anything to help her credibility. Which, over the years, has dwindled down to very little.

To be clear, we’re not actually mad or outraged about her chart. We’re sure she worked very hard on it. And that’s why it would probably be better for everyone if she quit her day job and focused on making charts full time. We feel like she’ll get herself into a lot less trouble that way.

