If you’re not crazy about the idea of government-mandated “vaccine passports,” or if you’re a fan of personal freedom in general, here’s CNN analyst/faceplanter Asha Rangappa to help you see the light:

Interesting that so-called libertarians focus exclusively on their individual "freedom" but never on the costs of the negative externalities of their "freedom." Whether it's seat belts, guns, masks, vaccines, a refusal to act in the common interest imposes significant costs 1/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 30, 2021

Has … has Asha met any actual libertarians? Or is she even remotely familiar with the concept of individual freedom? Because last time we checked, believing in individual freedom and rights while simultaneously caring about other people is not only possible, but quite common.

Yesterday @MotherJones did a great video on the cost of gun violence. We need to do that for every public health/safety issue. Because when these goobers rave about their "freedom," they make it more expensive for ME and YOU to live our lives normally 2/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 30, 2021

Failure to vaccinate, and wear masks, and refrain from being in public places until you do increases the likelihood spread of a variant, *including to those of us trying to take precautions* — which means more lockdowns, school closures, more health care costs, etc. SO 3/ — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 30, 2021

Don't want a vaccine passport? Fine. How about a TAX for those who refuse to get vaccinated, proportional to the additional costs and burdens they impose on society as a result of needing to have the 'freedom" to spread their potentially COVID variant-infected aerosol everywhere? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 30, 2021

Great thread. I never thought of from the perspective of the cost burden the rest of us have to endure. — Philip Jaeger Sr. (@PhilJaegerSr) March 30, 2021

What’s the cost burden of obesity? This is clearly not about public health. — Caryn (@CaryninCO) March 30, 2021

Do the same for fat people.

For smokers.

For people who drink too much.

For drug users……. Then GFY — RW (@______RW______) March 30, 2021

You don't want to go down this path. — Tara Ann Thieke (@TaraAnnThieke) March 30, 2021

How about a tax on people who vote for Democrats to help pay for all their spending proposals? 80% oughta do it. Seems fair, if you're going to force people to do things they don't want to do, you should pick up the tab. https://t.co/ZWVW6OZzmG — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 30, 2021

Read her bio. This person had government enforcement powers. https://t.co/l6hWSoSa4w — Julia Song (@realjuliasong) March 30, 2021

