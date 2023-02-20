Last week, former FBI agent and current legal and national security analyst Asha Rangappa got tangled up pretty nastily in a web of her own making thanks to her weird obsession with Nimrata Nikki Haley going by the name “Nikki Haley.” It got pretty ugly there — for Rangappa, that is:

You cannot get much better hypocrisy:

Joining those criticizing Nikki Haley for using her middle name to "hide" her Indian heritage is @AshaRangappa_ who…uses her middle name and is from Indian Heritage. When she was called out for this, suddenly her screen name changed. pic.twitter.com/Ng9eMAiZFG — Lie-Able Sources (@LieAbleSources) February 16, 2023

At the moment, she’s going by “Ashley Rangappa”:

“Ashley” seems pretty Anglicized, but we’re not here to judge.

Actually, we are precisely here to judge. And we’re judging her for being a hypocrite. And also for being a total space cadet, because she’s apparently changed her name so many times that she’s lost track of what it is at any given time. She certainly forgot to inform whomever was responsible for the graphics at MSNBC during her hit on racist garbage person Mehdi Hasan’s show yesterday:

“Indians in particular have a very dark history in terms of our laws here in the United States,” @AshaRangappa_ tells @MehdiRHasan as she explains why she’s disappointed in Nikki Haley and her positions on immigration. pic.twitter.com/sMm5dULhT4 — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) February 20, 2023

Did you catch it? Siraj Hashmi did:

From Asha to Renuka to Ashley to Asha to sometimes-Ashley-sometimes-Asha-depending-on-the-platform-and-what-she-had-for-breakfast.

Lol — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 20, 2023

Clearly Ms. Rangappa is racist against herself.

Or maybe she’s just an idiot.

