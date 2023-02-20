Late last week, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan offered up this insane and insanely racist take on Nikki Haley’s 2024 presidential campaign.

In case you missed it:

So it’s only fitting that author and bigot Wajahat Ali would feel perfectly comfortable making his own racist observations about Haley on Hasan’s show.

And he did:

“I see her and I feel sad because she uses her brown skin to launder white supremacist talking points,” @WajahatAli tells @MehdiRHasan about Nikki Haley’s presidential bid strategy and how it falls short. pic.twitter.com/MYNhZfz3ea — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) February 20, 2023

Transcript:

Wajahat Ali: “To quote Zora Neale Hurston, not all skinfolk are kinfolk. Nikki Haley is instead the Dinesh D’Souza of Candace Owens. She’s the alpha-Karen with brown skin. And for white supremacists and racists, she’s the perfect Manchurian Candidate. And instead of applauding her, I am just disgusted by people like Nikki Haley who know better, whose parents were the beneficiaries — as Asha [Rangappa] said — of the 1965 Immigration Nationality Act, which passed thanks to those original BLM protesters and the Civil Rights Act. Her father came here because he was a professor. He taught at a Historically Black College in South Carolina. That’s how she became the proud American that she is. And yet, what does she do, like all these model minorities, which, by the way, is a strategy of white supremacy, to use Asians in particular as a cudgel against black folks. Instead of pulling us up from the bootstraps and pulling others from the bootstrap, we’re taught to take your boot and put it on the neck of poor browns, immigrants, refugees, and black folks. And that’s what she did in her ad. So I see her, and I feel sad, Mehdi. Because she uses her brown skin as a weapon against poor black folks and poor brown folks, and she uses her brown skin to launder white supremist [sic] talking points. And the reason why I feel sad, because no matter what she does, Mehdi, it’ll never be enough. They’ll never love her. And if you don’t believe me, what did Ann Coulter tell proud American Nikki Haley two days ago? ‘Go back to your country.’ Nikki, they’ll never love you, it ain’t worth it.” Mehdi Hasan: “Go back to where you came from, which is the ultimate racist insult, and, of course, the title of your book.”

Mmmm … so much to dissect there. We’ll start with the fact that it literally doesn’t matter what Ann Coulter says, because she doesn’t speak for conservatives or the Republican Party. Recall that this is the same woman who said that Trump could literally perform abortions in the White House and she’d still vote for him, before deciding that maybe blindly supporting Trump wasn’t the best idea and attempting to backtrack. Coulter has made similar racist remarks about Haley in the past and it was obvious at that point, if not well before it, that Coulter is a poor judge of character and value.

And now that we’ve gotten Ann Coulter’s racist BS out of the way, let’s focus on Wajahat’s. Because his remarks are full of it. His whole rant is just one big tirade about how Nikki Haley is a race traitor and white supremacist enabler and token. It’s just gross. All of it.

So, naturally, he’s immensely proud of himself:

Oooh Lordy we did really upset a bunch of Nikki Haley fans last night. They're so upset. They're emailing me that I'm racist for criticizing her but not a word of her supporting actual racists and the racism against her by conservatives like Ann Coulter who told her to go back. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 20, 2023

Oooh Lordy, Wajahat really doesn’t want to admit that in this scenario, he’s the racist.

i see @WajahatAli and i feel sad because he uses his brown skin to cry about how oppressed he is https://t.co/SwucIJgbnK — siraj hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 20, 2023

We see what you did there, Siraj. And Wajahat had it coming to him.

"I'm being attacked for calling Nikki Haley a white supremacist but why aren't Nikki Haley fans attacking Ann Coulter?"

I sense Wajahat doesn't know how to read https://t.co/rpsrO7sGlv — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) February 20, 2023

Wajahat doesn’t know how to not be a bigoted POS.

Your bigotry is irrelevant to what anyone else did. https://t.co/JWroeyGAe8 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 20, 2023

Bigots. The whole lot of you — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) February 20, 2023

***

Related:

CNN contributor Wajahat Ali shames Nikki Haley for calling out Joe Biden’s racism by … making Haley the target of his own racism

***

