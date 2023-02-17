Ever since Nikki Haley announced her candidacy for president in the 2024, it’s been a race to the bottom from the tolerant, antiracist Left to see who could vomit up the vilest, most bigoted take. And the competition has been stiff.

Of course, the tolerant, antiracist Left (and far-Right luminaries like Ann Coulter, because horseshoe theory is real) has been coming for Haley with racist garbage for years now. Incidentally, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan has been garbage for years now, too.

So it’s only natural that he’d have something garbage-y and racist to say about Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign, and, naturally, he did:

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: Nikki Haley Is Abandoning Her Race In Order To Run For President https://t.co/cmaHQs6Y2M — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) February 17, 2023

Here’s the video:

And if you’re short on time, here’s RealClearPolitics’ transcript of Hasan’s racist remarks:

May the best women win! But I don’t believe in identity politics. In the same speech! It’s becoming a classic Haley move, selectively choosing to play up or play down her identity, while claiming to reject identity politics. It’s not just her gender, let’s talk race. She kicked off her inaugural address as Governor of South Carolina in 2011, just as she kicked off her presidential announcement on Wednesday. By describing herself as a proud daughter of Indian immigrants. Like fellow Indian Republican Bobby Jindal in Louisiana three years earlier, Haley ran for governor in her own southern state without really leaning into her race or ethnic identity beyond her stock line and a few speeches. Black state lawmaker later told The Atlantic ‘There are many people in the state who don’t think of her as Indian at all. They think she is just a nice conservative woman with a tan.’ Gender, race, it all matters to Haley until it doesn’t. By the way back in 2011, according to public records obtain by local papers, hilariously this proud daughter Indian immigrant identified herself as white on her voter registration card.”

“Hilariously.” What’s hilarious is that Mehdi could’ve saved himself from getting at least a little bit of grief had he bothered to read our post the other day addressing the “identified herself as white” business. But MSNBC hosts aren’t known for doing their homework. And they’re certainly not known for not being bigots masquerading as authorities and goodness and decency.

Wow, is the lefts playbook for dealing with candidates? Just mimic whatever Trump's team is putting out in order to get him the nomination sounds just like 2016. https://t.co/7EthNuXfom — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) February 17, 2023

Their claims of being progressive or liberal are just covers for them to use to justify their sexism and racism… the way they have gone after Nikki has been worse than most things Trump has ever said about anyone https://t.co/cGF9Y3tzUd — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 17, 2023

At best, it’s right up there with some of the worst stuff Trump has said. We’re honestly a little surprised that Mehdi didn’t try to come up with a nickname for Haley to rival Trump’s “Coco Chow” nickname for Elaine Chao.

Oh goody. The racists are bitching about race traitors. https://t.co/s9ytSumq5g — Purrsephone K (@PurrsephoneK) February 17, 2023

This is about as vile a thing he's ever said, and that's a very high bar. https://t.co/sml9563A8o — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 17, 2023

Only a true bigot thinks in terms of "abandoning [their] race", as though melanin concentration ties you to a tribe, and that tribe is monolithic in thought and desire. What a disgusting person Mehdi is. — jeebus (@jeebus2122) February 17, 2023

***

Related:

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan attributes Winsome Sears’ victory to being white Republican voters’ ‘black friend’

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.