Over the weekend, Nikki Haley slammed Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” remarks:

Well, for what it’s worth, New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali disagrees with Haley’s take.

And just to show you how much he disagrees with her, he’s making her the target of his own racist take:

By “Desi,” Ali means members of the Indian subcontinent diaspora. So, basically, he’s saying that Nikki Haley’s not a real Indian-American woman because she’s got the wrong politics.

In other words, “You ain’t Desi.”

Well, for starters, he’s a racist.

It’s what we’ve come to expect from a bigot like Ali.

