As we told you, “White Fragility” and “Nice Racism” author Robin DiAngelo thinks that people of color need to start segregating themselves from white people and finding safety in “affinity spaces.”

Quite a few people couldn’t help but compare DiAngelo’s remarks with “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams’ inartful remarks on a poll suggesting that a significant number of black Americans have animosity toward white people. “Dilbert” was yanked from newspapers across the country for what Adams said. Meanwhile, so far we haven’t seen any progressive Twitter campaigns to get Robin DiAngelo canceled and pull her books off shelves for encouraging people of color not to fraternize with white people.

Apparently Adams agreed that there appears to be some kind of double standard:

And Adams had more to say on the matter:

This whole thing prompted a thread on Adams all about “the woke part of the world,” or at least the woke part of this country, and why wokeness is so insidiously poisonous in American culture:

Trending

***

Related:

Jake Tapper takes over ‘Dilbert’ strip, dragged for working with Scott Adams, the ‘Farrakhan of incel white nationalists’

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DEIdiversityracismracistRobin DiAngeloScott Adamswokewokeness