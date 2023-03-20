As we told you, “White Fragility” and “Nice Racism” author Robin DiAngelo thinks that people of color need to start segregating themselves from white people and finding safety in “affinity spaces.”

Robin DiAngelo sounding like an old-line segregationist: "People of color need to get away from white people and have some community with each other."pic.twitter.com/HJFQcGejuo — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2023

Quite a few people couldn’t help but compare DiAngelo’s remarks with “Dilbert” creator Scott Adams’ inartful remarks on a poll suggesting that a significant number of black Americans have animosity toward white people. “Dilbert” was yanked from newspapers across the country for what Adams said. Meanwhile, so far we haven’t seen any progressive Twitter campaigns to get Robin DiAngelo canceled and pull her books off shelves for encouraging people of color not to fraternize with white people.

Apparently Adams agreed that there appears to be some kind of double standard:

And Adams had more to say on the matter:

I see people are taking what Robin DiAngelo said and comparing it to what @ScottAdamsSays said, nope not the same. Scott called blacks people a hate group that’s what got him cancelled. Robin said blck should get away from whites, google sundown towns😉 — RevTimChristopher (@RevTChristopher) March 20, 2023

This whole thing prompted a thread on Adams all about “the woke part of the world,” or at least the woke part of this country, and why wokeness is so insidiously poisonous in American culture:

I like the idea of wokeness, which I define as treating all individuals with respect and learning how best to do it. But like most good ideas, too much of it turns everything sour. For example… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

Management is a good thing, but too much management is micromanaging. Alone time is good, but too much makes you sad. Even taxes are good for protecting the homeland, but too much taxation destroys the country. Wokeness is like that. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

On a scale from 1 to 10, a wokeness level of 7 might be exactly what the Republic needs. We’re at 9, and the wheels are starting to come off. It is now irrational to associate with the overwoke. Too much danger of imagined harm. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

When Black Americans told me confederate statues were offensive, I learned something useful and supported the call to remediate the situation. The feelings of Black Americans are important to me. You can’t make good decisions without that data. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

When Colin Kaepernick offended patriotic Americans by kneeling during the national anthem, I praised him for informing the rest of the country how Black Americans feel about police brutality. I think that information was useful. It isn’t all about the crime data. How people feel… https://t.co/xkPcMaJ4z1 — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

White Americans, particularly the men, do a lot of whispering about their feelings because speaking up costs you your livelihood and your reputation. This denies Black America the useful data they need to make good policy decisions. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

My so-called “racist rant” was obvious hyperbole, at least to people familiar with my pattern and history. I intended to offend, in Kaepernick style, to draw energy in my direction, so my point would have a chance of penetrating the social bubble that needs it the most. If you… https://t.co/4kpHmQlQNl — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

My larger point is that society has settled on a narrative, embedded in CRT, ESG, DEI, reparations and equity, and coming from schools, corporations, and the media, that White people and White men in particular are the root cause of other people’s suffering. The problem… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

…is that a backwards-focused framework for understanding America necessary causes MORE racial animosity not less. And the backwards focus is in direct conflict with all the known tools for personal success. For example… — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

Reparations are the opposite of a reciprocity mindset. Grievance is the opposite of gratitude. Focusing on systemic racism is the opposite of optimism. I could go on. It’s all destructive, top to bottom, once you dial the wokeness to unsustainable levels. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

To be clear, I favor Black History month and an unfiltered telling of the past. But once the past becomes your default operating system, you have abandoned the future. And it shows. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) March 20, 2023

