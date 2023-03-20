“White Fragility” and “Nice Racism” author Robin DiAngelo says she’s “a big believer in affinity space and affinity work,” which is why she thinks that people of color need to stay the hell away from white people:

Robin DiAngelo sounding like an old-line segregationist: "People of color need to get away from white people and have some community with each other."pic.twitter.com/HJFQcGejuo — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2023

Oh.

So, if we’re understanding this correctly — and we think we are — for Robin DiAngelo, “affinity space” is just a euphemism for racial segregation. Cool, cool.

It's amazing that, for an entire year, the libs scrambled to find their moral voice and settled on Ibram Kendi and Robin DiAngelo, who turned out to be two of the greatest midwits of our time. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 20, 2023

Midwits and racists. It’s extremely important to point out that they’re racists.

When you're so anti-racist that you accidentally become racist again. https://t.co/nx4LtQVknX — Harrison Kahrig (@hrkahrig) March 20, 2023

Put a Klan hood on her and she'd blend right in at the weekly cross-burning. https://t.co/8ahrfCdEzD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 20, 2023

Whoops!

This is because critical race theory IS segregationist. Its founder Derrick Bell made that clear. https://t.co/rB5yFiMzL8 — Samuel Sey (@SlowToWrite) March 20, 2023

I love it when privileged, upper middle class white women get paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to write books to complain about how privileged, upper middle class and white they are https://t.co/ozx4IUoTBJ — Liberty Simp (@goldfemur) March 20, 2023

Race-baiting is very lucrative for DiAngelo and others who pursue this racket. @realchrisrufo https://t.co/d68S2KzUaP — Elizabeth M.Economou (@EMECONOMOU) March 20, 2023

DiAngelo has certainly done quite well for herself.

Hey, look. We finally found someone who agrees with @ScottAdamsSays. https://t.co/ETeN44PDHN — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) March 20, 2023

Oh yeah … Scott Adams. Remember that guy?

Understandable that he’d have some thoughts about this particular issue.

Isn’t this what they cancelled @ScottAdamsSays for?! — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 20, 2023

Isn't that what Scott Adams was saying? https://t.co/6JaO8ND13o — Holden (@Holden114) March 20, 2023

Isn't this exactly what @ScottAdamsSays said, that provoked such fury? Weird that DiAngelo can say it with impunity….. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 20, 2023

Scott Adams literally lost his career for saying this same exact thing but in reverse https://t.co/BEDziiWRgw — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 20, 2023

They literally say the same thing Scott Adams said except in reverse and without the racial hatred survey data to back things up. Where is the outrage? Where are the people calling for the cancelation of everything these racists do??? @ScottAdamsSays https://t.co/9RoMhbB6sP — Mike Anderson (@MikeSmalltalk) March 20, 2023

We can’t hear them over the sound of all the crickets.

***

Related:

***

