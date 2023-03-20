“White Fragility” and “Nice Racism” author Robin DiAngelo says she’s “a big believer in affinity space and affinity work,” which is why she thinks that people of color need to stay the hell away from white people:

Oh.

So, if we’re understanding this correctly — and we think we are — for Robin DiAngelo, “affinity space” is just a euphemism for racial segregation. Cool, cool.

Midwits and racists. It’s extremely important to point out that they’re racists.

Trending

Whoops!

DiAngelo has certainly done quite well for herself.

Oh yeah … Scott Adams. Remember that guy?

Understandable that he’d have some thoughts about this particular issue.

We can’t hear them over the sound of all the crickets.

***

Related:

‘The grift continues’: White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo is taking a deeper dive into ‘how progressive white people perpetuate racial harm’

‘She’s demented’: Glenn Greenwald weighs in on Robin DiAngelo’s interview with The New Yorker

No smiling: Some of Robin DiAngelo’s black friends have told her they prefer open hostility to niceness

***

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: affinity spacespeople of colorracismracistRobin DiAngeloScott Adamssegregationwhite peoplewokewokeness