Yesterday, we told you about Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and her deranged defense of “gender-affirming care” for kids.

MN Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan on parenting and children changing their gender… "When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them.

That's what it means to be a good parent." pic.twitter.com/GJsZ1CiiRZ — Clarity (@covid_clarity) March 9, 2023

Peggy Flanagan clearly doesn’t know the first thing about being a good parent.

Elon Musk isn’t exactly the World’s Greatest Dad, either, but he’s absolutely right about the damage that can be done to kids’ brains and bodies by the “gender affirmation” process:

Not when they’re fed propaganda by adults. Moreover, every child goes through an identity crisis before their personality/identity crystallizes. Therefore, we shouldn’t allow severe, irreversible surgery or sterilizing drugs that they may regret until at least age 18. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2023

Let the record show, though, that self-described “Polymath, Atheist, Marine Corps Veteran, Rifle Expert, Liberal, Libertarian, Introvert, Philosopher, Pansexual, Trans Woman, Otaku, Digital Artist, Single” tweeter @AthenaNKnight couldn’t disagree more with Musk:

Your view on this matter is backwards. Forced puberty is wrong and Self determination is vital as a sentient being. Treatment should be between the parent the doctor and the patient. — Athena (@AthenaNKnight) March 16, 2023

Sorry … forced what, now?

She actually said “forced puberty” with a straight face… — Knox Talks (@mooreknox) March 17, 2023

Forced. Puberty.

Forced puberty? You mean the body’s natural maturation process? — Belinda (@Cobeekat) March 16, 2023

Forced puberty? 🤦🏻‍♂️ It's part of life, that's like saying 'forced menopause' or 'forced adulthood' — Oliver Studd (@StuddOliver) March 17, 2023

Hello I'm interested in avoiding other forced life events such as growing old. I did not give my consent to reaching 40 and as a self-determining sentient being would like to stay around 25. Thank you for your help. 🙏 — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) March 17, 2023

As an alleged polymath, Athena should definitely be smart enough to know that puberty is not something you can just opt out of. That’s not how biology works. That’s not how science works.

But something tells us that Athena isn’t the type of person to be motivated or convinced by facts.

"Forced puberty" 🤡 "It's not my ideology, that is wrong, nature is!" — Tomislav Naletilić (@Tomislav_Rus) March 16, 2023

Not only is Athena’s perspective anti-scientific, but it’s outright poisonous.

“Forced puberty” now joins “forced birth” in the radical push for dehumanization through social engineering Every natural biological process, every transition from one way of being to another, must be arrested until the individual gives consent pic.twitter.com/OKuIDhkThx — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 17, 2023

And by “individual gives consent” they mean until the social engineers allow it The individual isn’t empowered, they’re only given a new master The total state replaces biology — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 17, 2023

The rhetoric from radical trans activists is genuinely terrifying.

At least Mengele admitted he was experimenting.

This demanding by adults that children have the ability to make life altering decisions is nothing short of child abuse. — Geoff Caldwell (@geoffcaldwell) March 17, 2023

We’re grateful for people like trans woman and anti-grooming activist Sara Higdon who are willing to speak out against the militant movement to normalize the psychological, chemical, and physical mutilation of children. And we can only hope that Higdon’s voice will ultimately win out against voices like Athena’s.

