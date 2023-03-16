Last month, TikTok star and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney announced that she’d be starring in a forthcoming celebration of her first 365 days of being a woman. At the Rainbow Room in New York City, no less!

Well, the big event was this past Monday, and The Daily Wire got a very special shout-out from Mulvaney during the festivities, complete with a cabaret-style rendition of “Running Up That Hill.” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh was less than impressed. And he explained why in a thread:

For the record, comments about Mulvaney being ugly are unnecessary, because there are far more substantive criticisms to direct her way. Walsh got into some of them:

That’s a really, really important point. Dylan Mulvaney is effectively appropriating womanhood — and being celebrated for it by the same people who think it’s racist to be a white person who likes to cook Mexican food.

If Dylan Mulvaney were being honest with people, she’d acknowledge that, while she has chosen to live her life as woman, she can never really understand what it feels like to actually be a woman or to understand womanhood.

This whole thing really does come off like a marketing gimmick. Or at least a branding gimmick. Mulvaney is building a brand.

It’s insulting to women who have lived every day of their lives as women.

The best thing for Dylan Mulvaney right now — better than being fawned over, better than meeting with Joe Biden — would be to take a big step back and focus on introspection and coming to terms with who she is, not as a woman or trans woman, but as a person. Her behavior isn’t just toxic toward women, but also toward herself.

