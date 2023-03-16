Last month, TikTok star and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney announced that she’d be starring in a forthcoming celebration of her first 365 days of being a woman. At the Rainbow Room in New York City, no less!

DAY 365: LIVE! Singing, special guests, and a walk down memory lane. All profits to benefit @trevorproject's crisis support services for LGBTQ youth.

Livestream tickets in bio #dylanmulvaney pic.twitter.com/WCnMnrKkuS — Dylan Mulvaney (@dylanmu1vaney) February 23, 2023

Well, the big event was this past Monday, and The Daily Wire got a very special shout-out from Mulvaney during the festivities, complete with a cabaret-style rendition of “Running Up That Hill.” The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh was less than impressed. And he explained why in a thread:

Dylan Mulvaney had a glamorous celebration for his “day 365 of womanhood” at the Rockefeller Center this week. The entire DW lineup made it into the show as the villains. He’s trying to play the innocent victim here but only proves our point in the process (thread) pic.twitter.com/4M150pwm2X — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2023

For the record, comments about Mulvaney being ugly are unnecessary, because there are far more substantive criticisms to direct her way. Walsh got into some of them:

Our criticism of Mulvaney is that he is not a woman but rather a performer wearing womanhood as a costume. His idea of womanhood is what he learned from Disney cartoons. How does he respond to this charge? By dressing up as a princess and prancing around on stage while singing. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2023

His tears during this rehearsed performance are as authentic as everything else about him. Which is to say they are totally contrived and manipulative, just more emotional blackmail meant to shut down completely valid criticism against his degrading caricature of womanhood. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2023

Please note something: no real woman will ever get a red carpet gala at the Rockefeller Center to congratulate them for simply for existing. That kind of spectacle is reserved for Dylan Mulvaney. It is a privilege only enjoyed by him and people like him. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2023

That’s a really, really important point. Dylan Mulvaney is effectively appropriating womanhood — and being celebrated for it by the same people who think it’s racist to be a white person who likes to cook Mexican food.

If Dylan Mulvaney were being honest with people, she’d acknowledge that, while she has chosen to live her life as woman, she can never really understand what it feels like to actually be a woman or to understand womanhood.

Matt, I don’t always agree with you, but you’re spot on here. — Hank (@Spectres_RLTW) March 15, 2023

This whole thing really does come off like a marketing gimmick. Or at least a branding gimmick. Mulvaney is building a brand.

Wait. And they're trying to say the whole thing isn't a friggin bit? This actually proves it's just a caricature. https://t.co/kCytJXPChB — RBe (@RBPundit) March 16, 2023

It’s insulting to women who have lived every day of their lives as women.

This is so crazy, how many other honors and awards are they going to throw at this person? Are there no other trans people deserving of this type of recognition, or do they just prefer the cartoon version? — And Stop Calling Me Shirley (@laurimar) March 15, 2023

The best thing for Dylan Mulvaney right now — better than being fawned over, better than meeting with Joe Biden — would be to take a big step back and focus on introspection and coming to terms with who she is, not as a woman or trans woman, but as a person. Her behavior isn’t just toxic toward women, but also toward herself.

