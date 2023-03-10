Last time we covered Fairfax County Public Schools, it was pretty unfavorably. But this time … it’s also unfavorably. Fairfax County Public Schools can’t seem to get it together, and we’re starting to think that they just don’t want to.

Take a look at this question from a test administered to AP Government students in the FCPS system:

This is an actual question on a 12th grade AP Government test in Fairfax County Public Schools. I don’t care who you are or what side of the aisle you are on, it should infuriate you. pic.twitter.com/y0Bi1eI3QS — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 10, 2023

“Accurate comparison.” Before we answer that question, we’re going to need FCPS to define “accurate” for us. Define “education,” too, while they’re at it.

I don’t even know what the “right” answer is supposed to be lol https://t.co/i3Jlpvru7L — Brian Robinson, Ph.D (@MrBrianRobinson) March 10, 2023

This is crazy. Also, I have no idea which one they think is the right answer. https://t.co/FSZWjVVk3s — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 10, 2023

At this point it may not even matter. The whole thing is offensive.

Teaching political stereotypes as truth is not something I had on my Progress!™ Bingo Card. https://t.co/pKCBnLZ7Lo — Sock Puppets United (@ReasonedCenter) March 10, 2023

Well, to be fair, it’s probably something we should all have on our Progress!™ Bingo Card these days.

Teaching children that political philosophy is a tribal question based on stereotypes of your race/gender/sexuality/age is beyond ignorant, it actually harms the next generation of voters. Another shameful day for @fcpsnews. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 10, 2023

How many shameful days does that make for Fairfax County Public Schools now? We’ve lost count.

Last night, Fairfax schools voted to give the unions that push this nonsense significantly more power. The state of public education in America is a crisis that deserves our attention. — Rory Cooper (@rorycooper) March 10, 2023

And to not give it our attention does a great disservice to future generations, who deserve better than to have their minds poisoned by identity politics.

This is a poorly-worded question from a teacher who probably wrote the question himself (or herself). This is not a College Board approved question. https://t.co/atyUZuvxOP — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) March 10, 2023

Fair enough. But this question shouldn’t be on an AP Government exam. Or any exam. In any school.

They did not have this in the AP Government exam when I took it. This focuses on current demographics, not the philosophy behind it and that is a real problem. https://t.co/ScFKGiaBJE — Modern Papist (@ModernPapist) March 10, 2023

I sure don’t fit in any of these boxes. The far Left is more focused on indoctrinating our kids rather than actually educating them. This needs to stop. https://t.co/zU7pwgNEH8 — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) March 10, 2023

***

***

