Last time we covered Fairfax County Public Schools, it was pretty unfavorably. But this time … it’s also unfavorably. Fairfax County Public Schools can’t seem to get it together, and we’re starting to think that they just don’t want to.

Take a look at this question from a test administered to AP Government students in the FCPS system:

“Accurate comparison.” Before we answer that question, we’re going to need FCPS to define “accurate” for us. Define “education,” too, while they’re at it.

At this point it may not even matter. The whole thing is offensive.

Well, to be fair, it’s probably something we should all have on our Progress!™ Bingo Card these days.

How many shameful days does that make for Fairfax County Public Schools now? We’ve lost count.

And to not give it our attention does a great disservice to future generations, who deserve better than to have their minds poisoned by identity politics.

Fair enough. But this question shouldn’t be on an AP Government exam. Or any exam. In any school.

