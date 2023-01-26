“1619 Project” architect Nikole Hannah-Jones is perhaps one of America’s premier social justice warriors. But all that social justice warrior-ing doesn’t come cheap. No ma’am. If you want to learn from the best for 60 whole minutes, you’d better be prepared to pay through the nose:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE @FairfaxTimes. Guess what Fairfax County Public Library is paying “1619 Project” author @nhannahjones for a one-hour talk?

$33,350 or $555.83/min, in the name of “equity,” or “One Fairfax.” https://t.co/lYtnyFXyyL — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 25, 2023

Equity is expensive, y’all! More from Asra Q. Nomani:

Of the $35,350 fee, Fairfax County Public Library, a county government agency, is paying $29,350 of the fee and the McLean Community Center is paying $6,000, according to Jessica Hudson, library director. Local taxpayers are raising issues with the expenditure, coupled with the $22,500 that the Fairfax County Library paid for divisive author Ibram X. Kendi for a 60-minute virtual discussion last month. The combined amount to both speakers equals $57,850, or about the annual starting salary of about $54,421 for a librarian in Fairfax County. This past August, library officials announced they were curtailing operating hours because of “ongoing staff recruitment challenges”. “By my estimates, the Fairfax County Public Library is using over $60,000 in taxpayer funds to host Ibram Kendi and Nikole Hannah-Jones as speakers,” said William Denk, a local resident who first alerted the Fairfax County Times to the bill, after discovering the fee. “I would like to see the Board of Supervisors reach out to Kendi and Hannah-Jones to ask that they return these funds to Fairfax County to help our local homeless population.”

First of all, Nikole Hannah-Jones is getting more money than Ibram X. Kendi got for the same amount of time? That hardly seems equitable.

Second of all, what the hell? Taxpayers are used to getting screwed by their local governments, but using their hard-earned money to pay grifting racists like Nikole Hannah-Jones and Ibram X. Kendi seems like a particularly egregious slap in the faces of Fairfax County residents.

🧵 Like critics say on the 1619 Project, the response of @nhannahjones to facts is to post fake fees with a fake screenshot. These are the kind of errors that critics said she made with the 1619 Project. What irony. ⬇️ Here is her actual contract: $35,350 / hour. $555.83 / min. pic.twitter.com/EWm0wU4mqJ — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 26, 2023

That’s more than half of the average annual income in America. For just one hour of her worthless time.

Here is the rest of the contract for @nhannahjones, signed Nov. 4, 2022. Requirement: First-class air service for this “social justice” warrior. pic.twitter.com/VBHyaIQG2a — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) January 26, 2023

Hey, if Nikole can get that kind of money for peddling her crap, we’re not surprised that her going rate is so high. But it sounds like she can officially stop complaining about being a victim of white supremacy now. America’s been pretty good to her after all.

White guilt is a lucrative industry https://t.co/UTwmGU1hOy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2023

Nice work if you can get it. Especially if you can fly first-class.

