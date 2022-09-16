As the brains behind “The 1619 Project,” Nikole Hannah-Jones is accustomed to taking reality and twisting it into a pretzel. A really, really wrong pretzel. So it’s only natural that she’d take the reality of Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis sending migrants to sanctuary cities and twist it into a pretzel. A really, really wrong pretzel:

Imagine being in a foreign country, not speaking the language, desperate and with your child, and being dropped off in the middle of the street in a strange city with nothing because a politician wants to stoke the ugliest instincts of humanity. American exceptionalism indeed. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) September 16, 2022

It’s worth noting Nikole Hannah-Jones already thought the notion of American exceptionalism was bogus way before this.

You're right about American exceptionalism. I can't imagine another country on earth where you could enter illegally and then get sent to the most beautiful and wealthy zip code in that country on a free charter plane. https://t.co/6ZiYE9uW5H — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) September 16, 2022

Good point.

👇🏾What she said. https://t.co/n7P5gu1HDS — Sir Lewis Hamilton is the G.O.A.T. (@DCNative_) September 16, 2022

What she said … was quite dumb.

Imagine being a hateful moron like Nikole Hannah-Jones and thinking that you have an intellectual or moral leg to stand on when it comes to what happens in this country.

Ignorance on full display https://t.co/vuoTzchO2h — Liberty Enthusiast (@therealBradDE) September 16, 2022

Just pure, unadulterated, shameless ignorance.

Imagine only caring now when 50 migrants got sent to one of the richest places in the country. Imagine not caring when Biden has been doing this in the dead of night for months. Imagine not caring that most are living in slum tent cities and being left in the streets. https://t.co/AZNpzTMyop — 🍎📚Colorado Threat in Ohio📚🍎 (@ColoradoOhio) September 16, 2022

Imagine sleeping in the street with your children in El Paso once released by Immigration authorities because they are overwhelmed there. https://t.co/vcJOgWy2AD https://t.co/9nWx8Xfgzu — Rick Sapp (@ricksapp) September 16, 2022

How did our theoretical victim get to America? Why is it humane to drop them in a strange Red state but evil to drop them in welcoming sanctuary cities? https://t.co/oxUkHs6wW3 — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) September 16, 2022

Because Nikole Hannah-Jones is just as NIMBY-y as the rest of them.

You know that Biden was doing the same thing, but in the middle of the night, right? You only care now that they are showing up on your doorstep. https://t.co/LOz3uGstdo — Liberté, égalité, fraternité (@MMOLiberty) September 16, 2022

Yep.

If anything, she should offer up her own home as a sanctuary. You know, teach them what American exceptionalism is all about:

One imagines these people — many of them running from socialist governments — would risk their lives for the opportunity. Which says everything about American exceptionalism. https://t.co/9PA6Kca8Gs — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 16, 2022

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet.

***

Related:

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ pissy swipe at fellow writer Joyce Carol Oates is a textbook case of projection

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!