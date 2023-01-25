Nikole Hannah-Jones author of The 1619 Project was asked to describe the book in one word and she said ‘TRUTH’.

Ok fine, her book, her description, but the book has been proven to be very FALSE by so many people it is not funny. Nikole’s answer however was hilarious to many.

This was the first of many to say her response was funny, hilarious, etc. There were so many we could only showcase one or two, but you get the point.

So funny considering so many universities and experts have disproven many of the activist theology of 1619. It’s simply not accurate. — Fight On ✌️⛳️ (@USCnDodgerBlue) January 25, 2023

Indeed. She calls it truth but where was Maury Povich? We would have enjoyed seeing him poke his head in to say the lie detector determined that was a LIE!

She went from being a fake historian to a comedian. https://t.co/ROMpDZgMZG — 1776 Project PAC (@1776ProjectPac) January 25, 2023

Look, we like colored hair, this editor even had some purple hair at one time, but the hair does help with the comedy thing, it is very Carrot Top. She should contact him about a tour.

Con-ald McDonald needs to go away. — SJW Watchdog (@SJWWatchdog) January 25, 2023

Con-ald McDonald. We will never be able to get that out of our heads. Anytime we see anything about her or The 1619 Project that is the name that will be in our brains, and we had to share that fun with you. You are welcome.

The sky is green — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) January 25, 2023

It could be. Who are we to say she does not see the sky as green? She sees her book as truth, blue can 100% be green in that type of brain.

No one says it's true. — Best Life (@RealStarMan) January 25, 2023

Technically she says it is true now, but most people do not. In 2020, she even stated on CNN:

The 1619 Project ‘does not argue that 1776 was not the founding of the country, but what it does argue for is that we have largely treated slavery as an asterisk to the American story,’

The 1619 Project "does not argue that 1776 was not the founding of the country, but what it does argue for is that we have largely treated slavery as an asterisk to the American story,” creator @nhannahjones says as President Trump has railed against it. https://t.co/2qsfDPKiV2 pic.twitter.com/2AR3Xqlvj0 — CNN (@CNN) September 18, 2020

She pronounced "trash" wrong. — Joe's Garage and Classified Storage Services, LLC (@Crapplefratz) January 25, 2023

Truth, trash, they both have that ‘tr’ in the front. Easy mistake.

"Reckless & willful distortion of the historical record betokens not integrity, but ingratitude toward those who have left the American people a noble civic/moral inheritance. #1619Project represents everything to be avoided in this regard." – Dan Mahoney https://t.co/5ffIew9IeD — Claremont Institute (@ClaremontInst) January 25, 2023

We will leave you with those tweets that have links to the many issues in The 1619 Project.

Nikole Hannah-Jones should try her hand at fiction and actually market it AS fiction. There is money to be made there. Just ask J.K. Rowling who has made so much money from her wizards she can’t even be canceled! That is MAGIC money.

