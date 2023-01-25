Nikole Hannah-Jones author of The 1619 Project was asked to describe the book in one word and she said ‘TRUTH’.

Ok fine, her book, her description, but the book has been proven to be very FALSE by so many people it is not funny. Nikole’s answer however was hilarious to many.

This was the first of many to say her response was funny, hilarious, etc. There were so many we could only showcase one or two, but you get the point.

Indeed. She calls it truth but where was Maury Povich? We would have enjoyed seeing him poke his head in to say the lie detector determined that was a LIE!

Look, we like colored hair, this editor even had some purple hair at one time, but the hair does help with the comedy thing, it is very Carrot Top. She should contact him about a tour.

Con-ald McDonald. We will never be able to get that out of our heads. Anytime we see anything about her or The 1619 Project that is the name that will be in our brains, and we had to share that fun with you. You are welcome.

It could be. Who are we to say she does not see the sky as green? She sees her book as truth, blue can 100% be green in that type of brain.

Technically she says it is true now, but most people do not. In 2020, she even stated on CNN:

The 1619 Project ‘does not argue that 1776 was not the founding of the country, but what it does argue for is that we have largely treated slavery as an asterisk to the American story,’

Truth, trash, they both have that ‘tr’ in the front. Easy mistake.

We will leave you with those tweets that have links to the many issues in The 1619 Project.

Nikole Hannah-Jones should try her hand at fiction and actually market it AS fiction. There is money to be made there. Just ask J.K. Rowling who has made so much money from her wizards she can’t even be canceled! That is MAGIC money.

