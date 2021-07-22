The Fairfax County Public School system seems determined to make solid cases for homeschooling your kids. Their policies with regard to remote learning and deference to teachers’ unions during the pandemic have been bad enough.

This is just the icing on the cake:

Fairfax County schools sent teachers a PowerPoint presentation that tells them how to implement CRT into the classroom. The presentation is meant for teachers only and explains how to implement a slew of left-wing political buzzwords into classrooms pic.twitter.com/bpM1eWyduM — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) July 21, 2021

In other @fcpsnews training, teachers were required to read @splcenter's "Ending Curriculum Violence." The author claims that curriculum can be violent, even if that is not an educator's intent. pic.twitter.com/0q7tx7K5NF — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) July 21, 2021

This is the same school district that spent $49,600 in taxpayer dollars on an "anti-racism" curriculum survey. cc: @DefendingEd @AsraNomani https://t.co/vAruv2kp7Z — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) July 21, 2021

Read the whole story here: https://t.co/Q0kepM927o — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) July 21, 2021

Critical Race Theory proponents have been relentlessly trying to drill into concerned parents’ minds that Critical Race Theory is confined to institutions of higher learning and doesn’t remotely factor into K-12 education.

Fairfax County Public Schools’ little PowerPoint presentation would appear to disprove the Critical Race Theory advocates’ contention.

thread — gaslighters insist this sort of thing isn’t happening https://t.co/QN1xTY26bM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 22, 2021

Liberal activists insisted they weren’t indoctrinating kids with Critical Race Theory in K-12. That was always a lie. https://t.co/iOgYt5ZXpd — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 22, 2021