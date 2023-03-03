In case you missed it, yesterday the New York Times held their annual State of the Times event, during which publisher A.G. Sulzburger dropped a disturbing little nugget:

Today is the annual State of the Times, an all-day event at @nytimes at which Publisher A.G. Sulzberger makes opening remarks generally focusing on the best journalism of the past year: https://t.co/MykJ7BwVpg 1/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) March 2, 2023

In today's remarks, Sulzberger highlighted the "types of harassment that our journalists have faced," according to a Times spox, and in that context noted that a Times employee was spat upon last month in public. 2/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) March 2, 2023

A New York Times employee was spat on? Ugh. Had to be some right-wing nutjob trying to own the libs. Who else would do something like that to someone?

Oh:

According to the Times spokesperson: "Our employee was recognized in public. The person said something about 'attempts to eliminate trans people' and then spat on the employee." The date of the incident was Feb. 19, according to the spokesperson. 3/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) March 2, 2023

Wait, so the alleged spitter was actually pissed off at the New York Times for being anti-trans? That doesn’t make any sense. The New York Times is plenty of things, but anti-trans isn’t one of them.

Oh:

The Times' coverage of trans youth had drawn criticism from two open letters, one from GLAAD and another from a large group of @nytimes contributors and several employees. 4/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) March 2, 2023

We’ve had plenty to say about the New York Times over the years, and almost all of it has been critical. But when it comes to trans issues, the New York Times has done a remarkably good job covering both sides of the issue, which is exactly what they should be doing. Go figure that when they do their job, leftists are pissed and think it’s OK to do things like spitting on people.

There are some really ugly comments under this thread. Being critical of coverage and asking for a higher quality journalism is fair game, even passionately. The rest of it – spitting on and threatening journalists, or anyone – is not. That shouldn’t be hard to understand. https://t.co/rHzruH0viw — @ijbailey (@ijbailey) March 3, 2023

Shall we take a look at some of the ugly comments? Yes. Let’s do that:

"me sewing / me reaping" meme. — Kat Scott 🐀 (@kscottz) March 2, 2023

Deserved. — cam winter, mardu enjoyer (@spaghetasaur) March 2, 2023

yah, I mean, if you don't have a cream pie on hand 🤷‍♀️ — non-denominational [email protected]+-d¥k€ (@oopsiepoops) March 3, 2023

NY Times makes a big deal out of an employee supposedly being spat on because of its incessant transphobia. It fails to mention incessant media transphobia (38 articles a day) just before the murder of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey. Cis tears are more important than trans lives. https://t.co/t657YOCixY — Dr Natacha Kennedy 🏳️‍⚧️ (She/her) (@natachakennedy) March 3, 2023

Damn bro, that sucks almost as bad as people having their human rights and freedom to exist in their own bodies being taken away — Julia Baritz (@JuliaBaritz) March 2, 2023

Wow, I wonder if this anecdote says anything about what happens when you continue to willingly associate yourself with an institution that is actively promoting trans genocide propaganda — ↙️↙️↙️Yes ALL cops↙️↙️↙️ (@shrikex0r) March 2, 2023

Lol, cry more — Patrick (@PatrickBrushMin) March 2, 2023

hahaha that owns — botany (@swordfishtrombo) March 3, 2023

This obviously didn't happen but it would rule if it did — Geriatrix Millennielle (@hawver) March 3, 2023

Deserved far worse, honestly. — Joe Winner (@capitalismflop) March 3, 2023

There’s plenty more ugliness where that came from. Too much, in fact.

Honestly, we have no way of knowing if someone actually spat on a New York Times employee over the paper’s supposed transphobia. But it’s nonetheless pretty disturbing to know that there are so many people out there who think that something like that would be justified.

Got to love the amount of people casually defending assaulting a journalist because they disagreed with some moderate take in a left wing newspaper. No amount of eye-rolling spin about genocide makes this better. — Daniel P. McGrady (@dmix) March 3, 2023

