In case you missed it, yesterday the New York Times held their annual State of the Times event, during which publisher A.G. Sulzburger dropped a disturbing little nugget:

A New York Times employee was spat on? Ugh. Had to be some right-wing nutjob trying to own the libs. Who else would do something like that to someone?

Oh:

Wait, so the alleged spitter was actually pissed off at the New York Times for being anti-trans? That doesn’t make any sense. The New York Times is plenty of things, but anti-trans isn’t one of them.

Oh:

We’ve had plenty to say about the New York Times over the years, and almost all of it has been critical. But when it comes to trans issues, the New York Times has done a remarkably good job covering both sides of the issue, which is exactly what they should be doing. Go figure that when they do their job, leftists are pissed and think it’s OK to do things like spitting on people.

Shall we take a look at some of the ugly comments? Yes. Let’s do that:

There’s plenty more ugliness where that came from. Too much, in fact.

Honestly, we have no way of knowing if someone actually spat on a New York Times employee over the paper’s supposed transphobia. But it’s nonetheless pretty disturbing to know that there are so many people out there who think that something like that would be justified.

***

Tags: A.G. Sulzburgerassaultnew york timesspittranstrans issuestransphobia