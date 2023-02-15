As mainstream media outlets go, the New York Times leans pretty far to the Left, in both opinion and hard news reporting. That goes for coverage of trans issues as well, overall. Here are some recent offerings from the Opinion section:

And there was this one, too:

From that piece:

We spoke with 12 transgender Americans from across the country and the political spectrum to try to better understand what their lives are like.

Here’s what the New York Times means by “across the country and the political spectrum”:

See any Republicans among the bunch? Nope. Because trans conservatives and Republicans don’t exist as far as the New York Times is concerned. No need to inconvenience readers with opinions from trans people who might be fed up with the radical trans movement.

Anyway, we showed you all that because it’s important to understand where the New York Times is usually coming from with its coverage of trans issues. They’re pretty solidly coming from the Left.

But once in a great while, they don’t. Like when they published a piece giving oxygen to the notion that some parents out there don’t want schools to be socially transitioning their kids without their knowledge:

The Times got a lot of blowback from radical trans activists for that. How dare they venture outside of their bubble for once and present both sides of an issue?!

Anyway, it should come as no surprise that the thugs at GLAAD — the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation — are among those angry at the Times for their “irresponsible, biased coverage of transgender people.” And they’ve written an open letter to express their outrage:

Among GLAAD’s beefs with the New York Times is that the Times hired David French, whose work with the Alliance Defending Freedom classifies him as part of a hate group according to the SPLC. David French, the guy who defended Drag Queen Story Hour, is too anti-trans for GLAAD. Chew on that.

The letter is full of thuggish demands (this is GLAAD, after all). Here’s how it concludes:

Repeatedly, the Times has shown a willful disregard of LGBTQ community voices and the concerns so many have shared about their inaccurate, exclusionary, often ridiculous pieces. We see media outlets like TIME, Vox, USA Today, and even Jon Stewart, John Oliver, and smaller local outlets, doing a much better job covering the trans community than the New York Times. We are not having this conversation with other mainstream media outlets about problematic coverage – only the Times.

For those of us who truly treasured the Times coverage for so many years, it is appalling to see how the news and opinion pages are now full of misguided, inaccurate, and disingenuous “both sides” fearmongering and bad faith “just asking questions” coverage. We won’t stand for the Times platforming lies, bias, fringe theories, and dangerous inaccuracies. We demand fair coverage, we demand that the Times platform trans voices as both sources and full-time writers and editors, and we demand a meeting between Times leadership and the transgender community.

In short, GLAAD is completely and utterly insane. News at 11.

That’s pretty much what’s happening here. And just in case you need more evidence to support the case that GLAAD won’t rest until the New York Times turns all its operations over to trans people, here’s GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis with a 15-part thread shaming the Times for insufficient wokeness.

It’s true, though. See for yourselves:

“‘Concerns.'” Nice scare quotes, Sarah.

Radical trans activism hurts the Ls and the Gs, too, but Sarah and GLAAD clearly aren’t too broken up about that.

Sarah doesn’t want the New York Times to report on trans people’s lives as a “side” in political debates. Fair enough, as that kind of reporting really isn’t necessary when you don’t present both sides of an argument. How can trans people be a “side” when GLAAD says only one side — the radical trans activist side — deserves to be covered?

Not the general public’s trust, but the LGBTQ community’s trust. That’s not how the media are supposed to work, but Sarah doesn’t care.

“Educate,” i.e. bully into submission.

Did we mention that GLAAD is just a bunch of thugs masquerading as human rights activists?

Oh, they’ve definitely sent a message. And that message is “We’re garbage.”

 

If the New York Times has even a trace of self-respect and integrity left, they’ll tell Sarah and GLAAD to take their list of complaints and shove it. Because Sarah and GLAAD really don’t have a leg to stand on when it comes to this or pretty much anything else.

