In case you missed it, over the weekend, the New York Times published a piece on students socially gender transitioning at school without their parents’ knowledge and the debate over whether educators and schools have an obligation to inform parents about this stuff.

More from the New York Times:

But dozens of parents whose children have socially transitioned at school told The Times they felt villainized by educators who seemed to think that they — not the parents — knew what was best for their children. They insisted that educators should not intervene without notifying parents unless there is evidence of physical abuse at home. Although some didn’t want their children to transition at all, others said they were open to it, but felt schools forced the process to move too quickly, and that they couldn’t raise concerns without being cut out completely or having their home labeled “unsafe.”

Many advocates for L.G.B.T.Q. youth counter that parents should stop scapegoating schools and instead ask themselves why they don’t believe their children. They said ensuring that schools provide enough support for transgender students is more crucial than ever, given the rise of legislation that blocks their access to bathrooms, sports and gender-affirming care.

These disputes are unfolding as Republicans rally around “parental rights,” a catchall term for the decisions parents get to make about their children’s‌ upbringing. Conservative legal groups have filed a growing number of lawsuits against school districts, accusing them of failing to involve parents in their children’s education and mental health care. Critics say groups like these have long worked to delegitimize public education and eradicate the rights of transgender people.

But apparently the “Republicans pounce” angle still wasn’t enough to satisfy some radical trans activists, who saw the New York Times’ article as a betrayal of sorts. How dare a mainstream media outlet acknowledge that some parents might have a problem with schools socially transitioning their kids behind their backs?!

There’s plenty more where all that came from. And where it all came from is someplace stupid.

Yep. Works every time it’s tried.

What Glenn Greenwald said. Radical trans activists — like radical leftists in general — actively seek to undermine parents at every turn, and at even the slightest sign of pushback, they freak out. Because when push comes to shove, they’re just statists. Authoritarians through and through.

