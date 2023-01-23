In case you missed it, over the weekend, the New York Times published a piece on students socially gender transitioning at school without their parents’ knowledge and the debate over whether educators and schools have an obligation to inform parents about this stuff.

Educators are facing new tensions over whether they should tell parents when students socially transition at school — changing their name, pronouns or gender expression. https://t.co/FnMHIYBPcl — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 22, 2023

More from the New York Times:

But dozens of parents whose children have socially transitioned at school told The Times they felt villainized by educators who seemed to think that they — not the parents — knew what was best for their children. They insisted that educators should not intervene without notifying parents unless there is evidence of physical abuse at home. Although some didn’t want their children to transition at all, others said they were open to it, but felt schools forced the process to move too quickly, and that they couldn’t raise concerns without being cut out completely or having their home labeled “unsafe.” Many advocates for L.G.B.T.Q. youth counter that parents should stop scapegoating schools and instead ask themselves why they don’t believe their children. They said ensuring that schools provide enough support for transgender students is more crucial than ever, given the rise of legislation that blocks their access to bathrooms, sports and gender-affirming care.

These disputes are unfolding as Republicans rally around “parental rights,” a catchall term for the decisions parents get to make about their children’s‌ upbringing. Conservative legal groups have filed a growing number of lawsuits against school districts, accusing them of failing to involve parents in their children’s education and mental health care. Critics say groups like these have long worked to delegitimize public education and eradicate the rights of transgender people.

But apparently the “Republicans pounce” angle still wasn’t enough to satisfy some radical trans activists, who saw the New York Times’ article as a betrayal of sorts. How dare a mainstream media outlet acknowledge that some parents might have a problem with schools socially transitioning their kids behind their backs?!

Why do they care?? It’s no ones business. If the child feels comfortable telling their parents, they will when they are ready. If the parent doesn’t know there’s probably a reason. Let the family sort it out. People need to mind their own business. — Tay (@TaylorN79656892) January 23, 2023

The positioning of this article at the beginning is completely anti-trans. How about considering that the school has a role in creating a safe environment for kids who don't feel comfortable at home? Do better, NYT. — Air in Gear (@eringhere) January 23, 2023

Cancelled my subscription over this, disappointed you keep writing this same kind of fearmongering story — just another alaskan (@stumblebragging) January 22, 2023

.@nytimes I have cancelled my account because of this, and other articles like it. Today's "When Student's Change Gender Identity" article is an unacceptable continuation of the NYTimes' subtle attacks on the transgender community… — Karl Johnson (@karljames3) January 22, 2023

Have you guys considered having a trans person write something for once — Jesse Black (@JesseBlackSci) January 22, 2023

You should be sued for all the misinformation about transgender care you've published in the last year . — mcvresearch (@michelle_cat) January 22, 2023

Every week it's something. Why do you hate trans people? — Anya (@adeniro) January 22, 2023

The NYTimes should stop spreading GOP fear mongering propaganda. — Rosana (@marymusgo) January 22, 2023

The NYT’s is now the New York TERF Tines. Anti freedom bigots. — smallz (@PaulWal65617163) January 23, 2023

This is a moral panic being driven in large part by your own reporting. Please stop this. You will look back on these articles with shame some day. — Paul Cronin (@ImpromptuPaul) January 22, 2023

There’s plenty more where all that came from. And where it all came from is someplace stupid.

If your teenager, who has autism and ADHD and other mental health issues, and who is rapidly shuffling through new identities during a pandemic, comes out as trans suddenly, and you have *any* questions, you are a BIGOT, full-stop. It has been decreed by your betters. pic.twitter.com/sRb44ayURR — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 23, 2023

2/ Part of the article was about how polarized this debate is. As a liberal parent, you're simply *not allowed* to ask any questions about what's best for your kid in polite company, or you'll be told you are a horrific, evilbigot. Twitter promptly proved this to be 100% true. pic.twitter.com/kgpPCvkYvU — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 23, 2023

Yep. Works every time it’s tried.

I know I shouldn't be, but I'm amazed at how many people are attacking the NYT for even raising this question, as if the tensions raised by schools helping kids transition — without telling their parents! — isn't even a debatable topic: https://t.co/jHBhPD6L90 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 23, 2023

I have to think this is one of those issues where one's views are strongly shaped by whether one does or does not have children. Of course there are abusive parents and the like. Courts exist for that. But making major choices for kids without parents' knowledge is enraging. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 23, 2023

What Glenn Greenwald said. Radical trans activists — like radical leftists in general — actively seek to undermine parents at every turn, and at even the slightest sign of pushback, they freak out. Because when push comes to shove, they’re just statists. Authoritarians through and through.

