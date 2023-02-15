OK, things are getting really interesting now.

As we told you earlier, the woke thugs at GLAAD have slapped the New York Times with a letter full of complaints about the paper’s coverage of trans issues and a list of demands that the Times must accede to if they don’t want to wake up tomorrow morning with a severed horse head on the pillow next to them. The signatories included not just trans activist organizations, but also organizations like the virulently antisemitic Women’s March, as well as a number of celebrities including über pro-abort actress Jameela Jamil and confessed sister molester Lena Dunham. A real who’s-who of terrible people.

Anyway, if you thought that was something, you’ll absolutely love this: a whole bunch of New York Times contributors have sent the Times a letter of their own echoing GLAAD’s. The threats are coming from inside the house:

Uh, congratulations?

CBS News reporter turned Planned Parenthood senior director of news Kate Smith totally gets where the signatories are coming from, for what it’s worth:

Trending

What about the comments of doctors and medical professionals who have sounded the alarm about the dangers of socially, physically, and/or chemically transitioning kids? Guess those comments just don’t count.

Anyway, in case your eyes hurt from rolling too much at the idea of reading the whole letter, here’s how it concludes:

Some of us are trans, non⁠-⁠binary, or gender nonconforming, and we resent the fact that our work, but not our person, is good enough for the paper of record. Some of us are cis, and we have seen those we love discover and fight for their true selves, often swimming upstream against currents of bigotry and pseudoscience fomented by the kind of coverage we here protest. All of us daresay our stance is unremarkable, even common, and certainly not deserving of the Times’ intense scrutiny. A tiny percentage of the population is trans, and an even smaller percentage of those people face the type of conflict the Times is so intent on magnifying. There is no rapt reporting on the thousands of parents who simply love and support their children, or on the hardworking professionals at the New York Times enduring a workplace made hostile by bias—a period of forbearance that ends today.

Based on that alone, you might suspect that the entire letter is hot garbage. And you’d be exactly right.

That’s usually how these things go, isn’t it?

Journalist Jesse Singal, who is by no means a conservative but has nonetheless been critical of the radical trans activist movement and its emphasis on transitioning kids, has some thoughts about the letter:

But lobbing bombs is so much easier than confronting bad-faith actors on their lies.

The dipsticks who signed off on that letter honestly could’ve saved themselves a lot of time and energy by just condensing the whole thing down to one easy-to-remember slogan:

Short, but effective.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-transcontributorsJesse Singalletternew york timestranstransgenderwoke