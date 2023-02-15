OK, things are getting really interesting now.

As we told you earlier, the woke thugs at GLAAD have slapped the New York Times with a letter full of complaints about the paper’s coverage of trans issues and a list of demands that the Times must accede to if they don’t want to wake up tomorrow morning with a severed horse head on the pillow next to them. The signatories included not just trans activist organizations, but also organizations like the virulently antisemitic Women’s March, as well as a number of celebrities including über pro-abort actress Jameela Jamil and confessed sister molester Lena Dunham. A real who’s-who of terrible people.

Anyway, if you thought that was something, you’ll absolutely love this: a whole bunch of New York Times contributors have sent the Times a letter of their own echoing GLAAD’s. The threats are coming from inside the house:

Many, many New York Times contributors (past and present) have signed this open letter criticizing the NYT's biased coverage of transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming people. I am one of them! This letter is worth reading and considering! https://t.co/3jHEjOgulf — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 15, 2023

Uh, congratulations?

NEW:

More than 170 NYT contributors have signed on to an open letter condemning the paper's coverage of trans issues. Read the letter here:https://t.co/QliXp7eh39 — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) February 15, 2023

CBS News reporter turned Planned Parenthood senior director of news Kate Smith totally gets where the signatories are coming from, for what it’s worth:

Some of the NYT's recent trans coverage has really reminded me of abortion coverage at its worst, the "just asking questions" style and valuing the comments of doctors and medical professional equally with anti-trans activists. — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) February 15, 2023

What about the comments of doctors and medical professionals who have sounded the alarm about the dangers of socially, physically, and/or chemically transitioning kids? Guess those comments just don’t count.

Anyway, in case your eyes hurt from rolling too much at the idea of reading the whole letter, here’s how it concludes:

Some of us are trans, non⁠-⁠binary, or gender nonconforming, and we resent the fact that our work, but not our person, is good enough for the paper of record. Some of us are cis, and we have seen those we love discover and fight for their true selves, often swimming upstream against currents of bigotry and pseudoscience fomented by the kind of coverage we here protest. All of us daresay our stance is unremarkable, even common, and certainly not deserving of the Times’ intense scrutiny. A tiny percentage of the population is trans, and an even smaller percentage of those people face the type of conflict the Times is so intent on magnifying. There is no rapt reporting on the thousands of parents who simply love and support their children, or on the hardworking professionals at the New York Times enduring a workplace made hostile by bias—a period of forbearance that ends today.

Based on that alone, you might suspect that the entire letter is hot garbage. And you’d be exactly right.

Left image: critique of a Times article. Right image: excerpt from the Times article. The highlighted claim doesn't seem to be true. https://t.co/forLhuH5Vy pic.twitter.com/waADbjspm6 — Timothy B. Lee (@binarybits) February 15, 2023

That’s usually how these things go, isn’t it?

Journalist Jesse Singal, who is by no means a conservative but has nonetheless been critical of the radical trans activist movement and its emphasis on transitioning kids, has some thoughts about the letter:

1/ Goes w/o saying I disagree w/this letter, and that I'm disappointed (no longer surprised) to see so many journalists cosign an anti-intellectual attack on their own peers. We'll discuss on the pod but I just want to point out two parts that are nuts.https://t.co/pmtW7jeDQb — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 15, 2023

2/First, the letter says Emily Bazelon "uncritically used the term 'patient zero' to refer to a trans child seeking gender⁠-⁠affirming care, a phrase that vilifies transness as a disease to be feared." She was literally referring to the VERY FIRST KID EVER TO GET THIS TREATMENT pic.twitter.com/MNwuN2tFm5 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 15, 2023

3/ You can quibble w/using that phrase, but no sane person would read that sentence and respond, "Well, what Bazelon is saying transness is a disease to be feared" It's an utterly bad-faith reading — it's activist nonsense. Journalists shouldn't sign on to shit like this. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 15, 2023

4/More substantively, "Puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and gender⁠-⁠affirming surgeries have been standard forms of care for cis and trans people alike for decades." A lot of the debate here is on the lack of evidence for blockers! As their use has exploded, — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 15, 2023

5/folks have noticed that there are almost *no* studies that can meaningfully tell us whether blockers are worth the tradeoffs. This is not a secret. A book just came out by a BBC Newsnight reporter on this very issue! To describe the science here in this manner is misleading. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 15, 2023

6/ Seeing Ed Yong, an actual science writer, sign this is frustrating. Where's his explanation of what the govs of the U.K., Finland, and Sweden have gotten wrong? They've all looked into the evidence for youth gender medicine (including hormones) and reached the same conclusion: — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 15, 2023

7/ It's effectively nonexistent, as far as meaningfully robust studies are concerned. Clearly he knows something these bodies don't, and he should explain it in an article. This issue is too urgent for him to sit on the sidelines lobbing bombs at his peers. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 15, 2023

But lobbing bombs is so much easier than confronting bad-faith actors on their lies.

The dipsticks who signed off on that letter honestly could’ve saved themselves a lot of time and energy by just condensing the whole thing down to one easy-to-remember slogan:

Journalists Against Journalism — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 15, 2023

Short, but effective.

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.