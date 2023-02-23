Aaron Rupar watches a lot of CNN, and usually, it’s a very enjoyable experience for him, because the odds are that whoever happens to be on at the time he’s watching is bashing Republicans and conservatives.

But last night, things took an unexpected and unpleasant turn, because CNN hosted a town hall event featuring East Palestine, Ohio, residents discussing the toxic train derailment that the Biden administration only started pretending to give a damn about when they realized how bad the optics were for them.

CNN did a hour-long town hall event tonight on the East Palestine derailment pic.twitter.com/PyCa7aMagO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2023

Apparently Aaron thought it was kind of a waste of his and viewers’ precious time:

correction: it was actually two hours long — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2023

Oh, the humanity. Imagine giving two hours to people who have been afraid to venture outside in the wake of a toxic train derailment instead of just re-airing a special about January 6 or a hagiography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Let’s all pour one out for Aaron Rupar. For, in having an opportunity to watch the town hall, he has experienced far more pain and suffering than the people of East Palestine.

Aaron Rupar thinks the media is spending too much time focusing on the people of East Palestine. https://t.co/QfUDDyS2oq — Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) February 23, 2023

Aaron Ruper is not a good person.

The replies to his tweet are really something else. — Sky Palma (@DeadStateTweets) February 23, 2023

Yeah. Evidently Aaron Rupar is far from alone in not being a good person:

This seems both unnecessary and prone to spreading misinformation. — VelcroHermit (@HermitVelcro) February 23, 2023

Find out who these "resident" is, lol, some of their identity maybe GOP party personnel…. — Peter Wu (@Liverpotlian) February 23, 2023

But zero time spent on the Palestinians being murdered by Israeli forces today. Got it. — Tracy Baumgartner (@TexassStrong) February 23, 2023

I don’t give 2 💩’s about what they think. — Emmyjo (@Road_trippn) February 23, 2023

They all look like they ate and showered recently. Im convinced nothing at all happened to these people — mike pocci (@burner3479) February 23, 2023

Did they bother to clarify that TFG caused this mess? — Purple 💙💛 (@StephieLynn204) February 23, 2023

Just last week people were complaining that this story was getting ignored & now it's non-stop coverage — Darrell G. (@DarrellG1980) February 23, 2023

2/3 was the derailment date. 2/22 is today. No need to rush the coverage, or exert pressure or accountability on the company or the government. — Jerry Warner (@jwrneriii) February 23, 2023

OK, that least tweet was sarcastic. But the others weren’t. It’s pretty gross that there are people out there like Aaron who don’t think East Palestine residents have anything important to say or even deserve to be given a chance to say anything at all.

I'm sorry the real world suffering of Americans got in the way of your Two Minutes of Hate. — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) February 23, 2023

You can only dedicate time to coverage of East Palestine if you are talking about erroneous claims of Trump Admin deregulation corruption. pic.twitter.com/sZ4uVJIiwg — Bob Jeffers (@bobjeffers559) February 23, 2023

Deregulation that, as @AGHamilton29 has already pointed out, would not have played a role in the East Palestine train derailment. And you can ask NTSP Chair Jennifer Homendy, too, if you still don’t believe him:

Even the NTSB chair said it’s BS. https://t.co/KGvyKbtcCQ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 23, 2023

Aaron Rupar could do some tweets calling out media and liberals for pushing the false narrative just to own Trump, but he’d have to have some integrity first, and that’s not happening anytime soon.

This is because they know it makes the emperor and his team look bad. They give NO THOUGHT to the humans living there and what they might suffer, all that matters is that the false veil of competence and integrity is maintained. The Party must be protected. — Citizen R (@DystopianCandy) February 23, 2023

And Aaron Rupar is only too eager to stand on the front lines.

