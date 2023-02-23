Aaron Rupar watches a lot of CNN, and usually, it’s a very enjoyable experience for him, because the odds are that whoever happens to be on at the time he’s watching is bashing Republicans and conservatives.

But last night, things took an unexpected and unpleasant turn, because CNN hosted a town hall event featuring East Palestine, Ohio, residents discussing the toxic train derailment that the Biden administration only started pretending to give a damn about when they realized how bad the optics were for them.

Apparently Aaron thought it was kind of a waste of his and viewers’ precious time:

Oh, the humanity. Imagine giving two hours to people who have been afraid to venture outside in the wake of a toxic train derailment instead of just re-airing a special about January 6 or a hagiography of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Let’s all pour one out for Aaron Rupar. For, in having an opportunity to watch the town hall, he has experienced far more pain and suffering than the people of East Palestine.

Aaron Ruper is not a good person.

Yeah. Evidently Aaron Rupar is far from alone in not being a good person:

OK, that least tweet was sarcastic. But the others weren’t. It’s pretty gross that there are people out there like Aaron who don’t think East Palestine residents have anything important to say or even deserve to be given a chance to say anything at all.

Deregulation that, as @AGHamilton29 has already pointed out, would not have played a role in the East Palestine train derailment. And you can ask NTSP Chair Jennifer Homendy, too, if you still don’t believe him:

Aaron Rupar could do some tweets calling out media and liberals for pushing the false narrative just to own Trump, but he’d have to have some integrity first, and that’s not happening anytime soon.

And Aaron Rupar is only too eager to stand on the front lines.

Aaron Rupar seems pretty miffed with CBS News for acknowledging the reality of Hunter Biden’s laptop

