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Meteorologist Pours Cold Water on Latest Attempts to Make Summer Heat the Fault of Trump and Fossil Fuels

Doug P. | 9:40 AM on July 03, 2026
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It's early July and it's hot in many areas of the country and world. We're expected to believe that is the fault of Americans using air conditioning, the burning of fossil fuels (not counting liberal elite hypocrites' private jets), and of course Donald Trump.

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This week Bernie Sanders was called out for using the same alarmism every single summer for a number of years:

The media's working hard to help with the narrative:

Then we have the French politician who is at least in part blaming the heatwave in Europe on Americans using air conditioning. 

We are of course expected to believe that things like Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement and ending government "green" programs are the reasons it's hot in the summertime (Dems and lib media will play the same game when there are blizzards in the winter). 

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Meteorologist Chris Martz called BS on all that with this reality check: 

"According to most climate alarmists, it was just weather in 1901, but this week's three-day event is undeniable proof that we are facing a climate catastrophe."

Way back then it hadn't yet occurred to some politicians to politicize summer in order to push their pet shams. 

That's always a predictable game the media likes to play. 

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