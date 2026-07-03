Meteorologist Pours Cold Water on Latest Attempts to Make Summer Heat the Fault of Trump and Fossil Fuels

It's early July and it's hot in many areas of the country and world. We're expected to believe that is the fault of Americans using air conditioning, the burning of fossil fuels (not counting liberal elite hypocrites' private jets), and of course Donald Trump.

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This week Bernie Sanders was called out for using the same alarmism every single summer for a number of years:

Read this post today and it sounded familiar - "hottest on record/fossil energy greed" yada yada yada.



Did some digging and like clockwork - the good Senator puts up nearly identical posts every summer when it gets hot - dating back to 2016.



Here a sample of the last ten… https://t.co/cMceN567WF — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) June 30, 2026

The media's working hard to help with the narrative:

D.C. will be hotter than 99 percent of the planet on Friday.



Only parts of Africa's Sahara Desert, the Middle East, China's Gobi Desert and a few spots in the Desert Southwest will be hotter. pic.twitter.com/GGedfFhpr4 — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) July 2, 2026

The oceans are hotter than they've ever been measured this time of year, with alarming implications for global weather and marine life. https://t.co/ylQum1FZNy pic.twitter.com/30CxerGmCD — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) July 1, 2026

Then we have the French politician who is at least in part blaming the heatwave in Europe on Americans using air conditioning.

We are of course expected to believe that things like Trump pulling the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement and ending government "green" programs are the reasons it's hot in the summertime (Dems and lib media will play the same game when there are blizzards in the winter).

Meteorologist Chris Martz called BS on all that with this reality check:

On today's date in 1901, over half of the U.S. was at or above 90°F and nearly 9% of the land area was at least 100°F. The same weather occurring this week occurred exactly 125 years ago, but according to most climate alarmists, it was just weather in 1901, but this week's… pic.twitter.com/hfg90Ofgzf — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) July 3, 2026

"According to most climate alarmists, it was just weather in 1901, but this week's three-day event is undeniable proof that we are facing a climate catastrophe."

Way back then it hadn't yet occurred to some politicians to politicize summer in order to push their pet shams.

See, it’s because 1901 was yellow and pale orange. But this year, it’s red and FLAMING RED! — SkyePuppy (@skyepuppy) July 3, 2026

That's always a predictable game the media likes to play.

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