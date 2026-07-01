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Lee Zeldin Has a Chilly Reality Check for French Official Blaming America for the Heatwave in Europe

Doug P. | 4:01 PM on July 01, 2026
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It's summertime, which means the annual tradition of the Left both in America and elsewhere trying to blame the heat on fossil fuels, Trump, and a lack of "green" shams from the U.S. government has begun!

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Bernie Sanders has been doing the same climate change alarmist shtick for the last several summers, and a French politician in Paris even recently tried to blame the U.S. for a summer heatwave in Europe. Specifically the problem is alleged to be that Americans like their air conditioning too much, which somehow makes summer hotter in France: 

Ah, "science"! 

Lee Zeldin, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, poured icy cold water all over that line of BS: 

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In other words, chill out!

Imagine sitting in Paris covered in sweat, and thinking "if only fewer Americans had their air conditioners on right now it would be ten degrees cooler here!" 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track while leftist "leaders" in other countries try to blame the U.S. for the fallout from their insane policies. 

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats and assorted climate kooks. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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