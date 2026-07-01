Lee Zeldin Has a Chilly Reality Check for French Official Blaming America for the Heatwave in Europe

It's summertime, which means the annual tradition of the Left both in America and elsewhere trying to blame the heat on fossil fuels, Trump, and a lack of "green" shams from the U.S. government has begun!

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Bernie Sanders has been doing the same climate change alarmist shtick for the last several summers, and a French politician in Paris even recently tried to blame the U.S. for a summer heatwave in Europe. Specifically the problem is alleged to be that Americans like their air conditioning too much, which somehow makes summer hotter in France:

America is to blame for the heatwave that has caused so much misery in France in the last fortnight. Audrey Pulvar, the Socialist deputy mayor of Paris, took to social media at the weekend, addressing a letter to “dear American journalists” who have been making fun of Paris… pic.twitter.com/8vZCDnDBel — The Spectator (@spectator) June 29, 2026

Ah, "science"!

Lee Zeldin, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, poured icy cold water all over that line of BS:

LMAO! The Deputy Mayor of Paris is blaming AMERICANS AND OUR A/C for their heat wave



So EPA Admin @EPALeeZeldin HIT BACK:



"The idea that some grandma right now in Georgia should be feeling GUILT or SHAME and she should turn off the A/C is RIDICULOUS."



I just turned my system… pic.twitter.com/HGdaDUSwR4 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2026

In other words, chill out!

67 degrees in my house here in Texas. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 30, 2026

I just turned my thermostat down to help them out too 😊 https://t.co/S87owYaZrc pic.twitter.com/b8dwrG3ABV — Clay Brown 🇺🇸 (@ClayBrown320) July 1, 2026

Imagine sitting in Paris covered in sweat, and thinking "if only fewer Americans had their air conditioners on right now it would be ten degrees cooler here!"

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track while leftist "leaders" in other countries try to blame the U.S. for the fallout from their insane policies.

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