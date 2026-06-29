French Politician Blames Americans With Air Conditioning for Europe's Heatwave

We've almost reached the month of July, which means it's time for the Left and much of the media to start the annual tradition of trying to politicize summer.

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A heatwave in Europe has rendered solar panels in certain areas useless (no, seriously). As a result, some emergency fossil fuel backup systems have had to be brought into play, but no lessons will be learned.

According to one French politician, the heatwave woes in Europe are the fault of Americans using air conditioning, which this person says has made it hotter elsewhere:

JUST IN: Paris’ deputy mayor says the U.S. bears “a significant amount of responsibility” for the deadly heatwave gripping France. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 29, 2026

America is to blame for the heatwave that has caused so much misery in France in the last fortnight. Audrey Pulvar, the Socialist deputy mayor of Paris, took to social media at the weekend, addressing a letter to “dear American journalists” who have been making fun of Paris… pic.twitter.com/8vZCDnDBel — The Spectator (@spectator) June 29, 2026

In other words, Americans are to blame for summer in Europe. Hey, you can't argue with the "science"!

Here's a shorter quote from the Paris politician, courtesy of Guy Benson:

🤡 ‘We are baking ourselves in misery, by choice, and it’s America’s fault!’ https://t.co/17dRqXlt2u — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 29, 2026

There's nothing the European Left can't blame on America (or Trump for that matter).

Oh HELL yes. This confirms my general theory that it’s America’s world, everybody else is just living in it https://t.co/OQR3sNNH70 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 29, 2026

America is cool for its 250th birthday, in more ways than one.

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