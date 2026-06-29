No WONDER She Deleted Them: CNN Digs Up OLD Posts From Commie/Dem Darializa...
Love Is LOVE, Unless You're Chuck Schumer! Schumer Booed and HISSED at During...
Ex ABC Journo Trips Over Dems in Rush to Agree Republicans Must Accept...
VIP
The Face You Make When You Know Your Mom Is About to DROP...
DAUGHTERS, Not Sons: Mollie Hemingway OWNS DAR Pres. Who Told Members to GET...
Democrats Are VERY Excited About SCOTUS' Ruling on Mail-in Ballot Counting (X Users...
'Hello, Mr. Kristol': DataRepublican Gets BIBLICAL When Bill Kristol Quotes Leviticus to D...
VIP
Politico Unsure What or Who Is Fueling a Surge of Threats on SCOTUS...
'Something Is OFF': Here's Why X Doesn't Think Pete Buttigieg's CPS Targeting His...
Here's the Blog of WACKO SF Guy Who Attacked Scott Wiener for Being...
Miranda Devine Spots EXACTLY Who the Dem Party Needs More of Heading Into...
OOF, Democrats Are in DEEEEEP Trouble: Chris Murphy Just Proved Socialist Democrats Own...
Briahna Joy Gray's Israel Gay Marriage Gotcha Backfires Spectacularly
Monday Morning Meme Madness

French Politician Blames Americans With Air Conditioning for Europe's Heatwave

Doug P. | 1:02 PM on June 29, 2026
Twitchy

We've almost reached the month of July, which means it's time for the Left and much of the media to start the annual tradition of trying to politicize summer. 

Advertisement

A heatwave in Europe has rendered solar panels in certain areas useless (no, seriously). As a result, some emergency fossil fuel backup systems have had to be brought into play, but no lessons will be learned. 

According to one French politician, the heatwave woes in Europe are the fault of Americans using air conditioning, which this person says has made it hotter elsewhere:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

In other words, Americans are to blame for summer in Europe. Hey, you can't argue with the "science"!

Here's a shorter quote from the Paris politician, courtesy of Guy Benson: 

There's nothing the European Left can't blame on America (or Trump for that matter).

America is cool for its 250th birthday, in more ways than one. 

*****

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
No WONDER She Deleted Them: CNN Digs Up OLD Posts From Commie/Dem Darializa Avila Chevalier and HOOBOY
Sam J.
'Something Is OFF': Here's Why X Doesn't Think Pete Buttigieg's CPS Targeting His Family Story Adds Up
Sam J.
'Hello, Mr. Kristol': DataRepublican Gets BIBLICAL When Bill Kristol Quotes Leviticus to Defend Illegals
Sam J.
DAUGHTERS, Not Sons: Mollie Hemingway OWNS DAR Pres. Who Told Members to GET OVER IT, Trans-Women Are IN
Sam J.
Ex ABC Journo Trips Over Dems in Rush to Agree Republicans Must Accept the Results of Elections They Lose
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement