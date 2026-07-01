Bernie Sanders' 'Hottest Ever Summer' Rant About Fossil Fuels Sounded VERY Familiar (and for Good Reason)

We've reached yet another hot July, and you know what that means!

It's time for the left's annual effort to politicize summer, and Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the way:

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Europe is suffering through its worst heat wave in recorded history.



This week, 3 dozen U.S. states will likely see record-breaking temperatures.



No, Mr. Trump. Climate change is not a “hoax.”



We must stop fossil fuel industry greed and save the planet. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 29, 2026

That's rich coming from the socialist with three homes who has been fighting the oligarchy ("oli-gocky") with the help of private chartered jets.

Sanders has been spotted parroting the same thing every summer. This is amazing, but not surprising:

Read this post today and it sounded familiar - "hottest on record/fossil energy greed" yada yada yada.



Did some digging and like clockwork - the good Senator puts up nearly identical posts every summer when it gets hot - dating back to 2016.



Here a sample of the last ten… https://t.co/cMceN567WF — US Oil & Gas Association (@US_OGA) June 30, 2026

Here's the full post from the U.S. Oil and Gas Association:

Here a sample of the last ten years - skipping several for brevity. August 16, 2016: "July was the hottest month ever recorded. When do Republicans stop putting fossil fuel profits over people's health?" 2019 ( a particularly active summer for the Senator) July 5, 2019: "It was 115 degrees Fahrenheit in France last week – the highest temperature they have ever recorded. Still think climate change is a hoax, @realDonaldTrump? You are delusional." July 19, 2019: "The past 5 years are the hottest on record This June is the hottest June recorded Thousands die in heatwaves around the world. Trump's ignorance is threatening the lives of our children. For their sake, we must stand up to the fossil fuel industry and build a green economy." August 6, 2019: "July 2019 was the hottest month in recorded history. Make no mistake: this is an emergency. We cannot afford to simply wait Trump out. Congress must act boldly to tackle the climate threat—the fate of our children and grandchildren depend on it." August 16, 2019: "It's confirmed: July was the hottest month ever recorded. How insane is it that our Environmental Protection Agency is now run by a former coal lobbyist? We must stand up to the fossil fuel industry and say: you will no longer dictate our climate policy." June 27, 2021: Pacific Northwest "most severe heat in ... history ... 'historic, dangerous, prolonged and unprecedented'" per National Weather Service; "Yes. We have to act BOLDLY to address climate change." August 12, 2021 (and similar August 13th and 21st posts): "A huge fire in Siberia ... Greece: burning. California: burning. Oregon: burning. July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded. We must combat climate change now." / "July was the hottest month EVER recorded on Earth. ... how can we afford NOT to [act on climate change]?" / Global fires, Italy heat wave, July hottest, unite to combat climate change. July 28, 2024: "Each of the last 13 months has been the hottest on record. This summer alone has shattered hundreds of heat records across the United States. Billions of people have suffered worldwide. Climate change is not a hoax. The future of the planet is at stake." August 7, 2024: "Last month, July 21 broke the record for the hottest day ever recorded on Earth. Then, July 22 broke the record again. Don’t tell me climate change isn’t real. We’re seeing it right before our eyes."

And when it comes to Sanders' fear mongering, that's just the tip of an iceberg that he says is rapidly melting.

But if we stop using straws hard enough and throw more soup on paintings, it can stop being summer — JeanneDark 🇺🇸 (@AnyaMuss) June 30, 2026

For Sanders, AOC and other lefties, it can only stop being summer if trillions and trillions of taxpayer dollars are transferred into the pockets of Democratic cronies.

So we can't even blame those records on Bernie's private chartered jet and the gas it takes to heat and cool his three homes.

We should remind the senator @SenSanders that 10X more people die from COLD. Gentle warming is saving millions of lives. https://t.co/Gbo20FUX2E pic.twitter.com/PqIrMJgH5S — Dr. Matthew M. Wielicki (@MatthewWielicki) June 30, 2026

We can reasonably assume that Sanders would also like to take away our air conditioning to "save the planet," with the exception of his homes, of course.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy (looking at you, Bernie).

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