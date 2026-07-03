Runaway TDS Update: Rep Doesn't Rule Out Dems Aggressively Investigating Freedom 250

It's often said that "we're hitting peak Trump Derangement Syndrome," but this might actually be the take that reaches the summit of Mount TDS.

We already know that if the Democrats take back the House after the midterms that there will be investigations and impeachments on whatever charges they decide to invent, but this is a new one: A House Dem wouldn't rule out investigating Trump for ::checks notes:: having a massive celebration for the country's 250th birthday. No, seriously:

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Democrat Rep. Brendan Boyle says Democrats will investigate Freedom 250 if they regain power.



Democrats are so riddled with TDS they are melting down because President Trump is celebrating America’s historic 250th birthday. pic.twitter.com/X277aXjOGH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 2, 2026

What will the Democrats do? Claim people in the area got PTSD from the massive fireworks display that'll take place on the Fourth (we shouldn't give them any ideas)?

Democrats hate America. https://t.co/Vybk9eGBA8 — Chairman Joe Gruters (@ChairmanGruters) July 3, 2026

So many of them insist on making that clear on a regular basis.

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Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. The Democrats have lost their minds which makes the celebration more important than ever.

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