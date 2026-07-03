Meteorologist Pours Cold Water on Latest Attempts to Make Summer Heat the Fault...
Thumbnails From Hell: A New Level of Cringe Revealed - The Awful 'Art'...
Twitchy Celebrates America 250
Party Panic: Donny Deutsch Says GOP Will Paint ALL Dems as Socialists and...
VIP
FactPost: Trump Admin Planning to Cut Down DC's Oldest Cherry Tree to Make...
Alexandria, VA Promotes Snitch Line for Sparklers This Fourth; Dearborn Announces 'Zero To...
Smoke Scream: Washington Post 'Scoop' That Trumps Fireworks on July 4 Is 'Very...
WNBA's Alyssa Thomas Says People Are Calling Her a Thug for Throat-Punching Caitlin...
Bill Kristol Thinks the Dem Establishment Can Learn a Lesson from Socialist Upset...
Zohran Mamdani to Deliver ‘Major Address’ Marking America’s 250th With Newly Naturalized C...
Fundraiser Started for USAF Major Arrested for ‘Heroic Act of Civil Disobedience’ on...
AP Lets Everybody Know the Danger Their Journos Are Facing to Cover Taylor...
Heavily Armed Would-Be Trans Terrorist Arrested for Planning Mass Shooting; Check out This...
Bernie Sanders Picked a Heck of a Week to Ramp Up His 'Solar...

Runaway TDS Update: Rep Doesn't Rule Out Dems Aggressively Investigating Freedom 250

Doug P. | 10:35 AM on July 03, 2026
Twitter

It's often said that "we're hitting peak Trump Derangement Syndrome," but this might actually be the take that reaches the summit of Mount TDS. 

We already know that if the Democrats take back the House after the midterms that there will be investigations and impeachments on whatever charges they decide to invent, but this is a new one: A House Dem wouldn't rule out investigating Trump for ::checks notes:: having a massive celebration for the country's 250th birthday. No, seriously: 

Advertisement

What will the Democrats do? Claim people in the area got PTSD from the massive fireworks display that'll take place on the Fourth (we shouldn't give them any ideas)?

So many of them insist on making that clear on a regular basis. 

*****

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Twitchy celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust. The Democrats have lost their minds which makes the celebration more important than ever. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICA250 to receive 74% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meteorologist Pours Cold Water on Latest Attempts to Make Summer Heat the Fault of Trump and Fossil Fuels
Doug P.
Party Panic: Donny Deutsch Says GOP Will Paint ALL Dems as Socialists and Anti-Semites for Embracing DSA
Warren Squire
WNBA's Alyssa Thomas Says People Are Calling Her a Thug for Throat-Punching Caitlin Clark
Brett T.
Thumbnails From Hell: A New Level of Cringe Revealed - The Awful 'Art' of Jim Acosta's YouTube Channel
Warren Squire
Heavily Armed Would-Be Trans Terrorist Arrested for Planning Mass Shooting; Check out This Hardware
Brett T.
Alexandria, VA Promotes Snitch Line for Sparklers This Fourth; Dearborn Announces 'Zero Tolerance'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Meteorologist Pours Cold Water on Latest Attempts to Make Summer Heat the Fault of Trump and Fossil Fuels Doug P.
Advertisement