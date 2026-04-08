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Flashbacks Show Why the Public's Immune to Dem Screeching About Trump and the 25th Amendment

Doug P. | 12:56 PM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's a day of the week that ends with a "y" which means there are many more Democrats out there calling for the 25th Amendment or at least impeachment of President Trump.

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The TDS crowd seems extra angry now that a two week ceasefire has been declared and the Left's claims of "war crimes" based on a Truth Social post from Trump aren't coming to fruition, so they're stuck with this kind of thing: 

One of those Democrats is Nancy Pelosi, and apparently we're supposed to think this is something unprecedented:

"Wow," except that it happens frequently (except not when Biden was in office and that probably should have been done). 

The Dems don't seem to know the meaning of that word. 

This BS goes back almost a full decade, as @mazemoore reminded everybody: 

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Besides, what decides if the 25th Amendment is invoked is the VP and a majority of a president's Cabinet, not TDS-addled congressional Democrats. 

Pelosi was talking about the 25th Amendment back in 2019, but now we're supposed to believe this is something the Dems just started doing? These people need a new act but TDS is all they've got.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and incessant TDS.

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