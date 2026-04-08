Flashbacks Show Why the Public's Immune to Dem Screeching About Trump and the 25th Amendment

It's a day of the week that ends with a "y" which means there are many more Democrats out there calling for the 25th Amendment or at least impeachment of President Trump.

Advertisement

The TDS crowd seems extra angry now that a two week ceasefire has been declared and the Left's claims of "war crimes" based on a Truth Social post from Trump aren't coming to fruition, so they're stuck with this kind of thing:

By my count, there are now over 50 House Democrats, along with two Senate Democrats, who have called for Trump to be impeached or removed via the 25th Amendment for his post on Iran.



More here: https://t.co/AnkLkBKNpf https://t.co/EcpNH0DBT5 pic.twitter.com/BAwVYeQl14 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 7, 2026

One of those Democrats is Nancy Pelosi, and apparently we're supposed to think this is something unprecedented:

BREAKING: In a stunning move, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi is now calling for Donald Trump to be removed from power using the 25th Amendment. Wow. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) April 7, 2026

"Wow," except that it happens frequently (except not when Biden was in office and that probably should have been done).

The Dems don't seem to know the meaning of that word.

This BS goes back almost a full decade, as @mazemoore reminded everybody:

You see that screenshot of the CNN clip? That's from April of 2017. That's when you lunatics started calling for Trump to be removed from office via the 25th.



Democrats brought in a psychologist to "diagnose" the President from afar, even though that practice is frowned upon and… https://t.co/jDZGJSKlCU pic.twitter.com/tqIeEDlwd7 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 7, 2026

Besides, what decides if the 25th Amendment is invoked is the VP and a majority of a president's Cabinet, not TDS-addled congressional Democrats.

Here is a clip from January 15, 2017…FIVE DAYS BEFORE Trump’s inauguration…of Raskin talking about voting to impeach Trump. pic.twitter.com/r419E7X6ds — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) April 7, 2026

Pelosi was talking about the 25th Amendment back in 2019, but now we're supposed to believe this is something the Dems just started doing? These people need a new act but TDS is all they've got.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and incessant TDS.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!