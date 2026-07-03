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Notice Which Network and Anchor Jack Smith Chose to Explain Why His Investigations Weren't Political

Doug P. | 11:29 AM on July 03, 2026
Twitter

Former special counsel Jack Smith's investigation was so egregiously politicized that even the Washington Post's editorial board called him out earlier this year: 

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It's readily apparent how the "logic" from Smith and others engaging in lawfare efforts against Trump works. They accused Trump of trying to "overturn" an election, and in turn took actions that, if successful, would have basically preemptively overturned an election. The ultimate irony and projection.

However, Smith is still clinging to his "the investigation wasn't about politics" claim, and look where he chose to tell that tale again (via @WesternLensman): 

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Yep, nothing says "this wasn't political" quite like making that claim to Nicolle Wallace on what used to be MSNBC.

"If we could just have thrown Trump in prison and a Democrat won instead that would have gone a long way towards the goal of unifying the country." Unreal. 

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Meteorologist Pours Cold Water on Latest Attempts to Make Summer Heat the Fault of Trump and Fossil Fuels Doug P.
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