Notice Which Network and Anchor Jack Smith Chose to Explain Why His Investigations Weren't Political

Former special counsel Jack Smith's investigation was so egregiously politicized that even the Washington Post's editorial board called him out earlier this year:

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“Smith was earnest in his desire to punish Trump for trying to overturn an election, but he took a cavalier attitude toward constitutional safeguards.” ⁦@PostOpinions⁩ editorial: https://t.co/l2iqo5VoxC — Jason Willick (@jawillick) January 9, 2026

It's readily apparent how the "logic" from Smith and others engaging in lawfare efforts against Trump works. They accused Trump of trying to "overturn" an election, and in turn took actions that, if successful, would have basically preemptively overturned an election. The ultimate irony and projection.

However, Smith is still clinging to his "the investigation wasn't about politics" claim, and look where he chose to tell that tale again (via @WesternLensman):

Jack Smith says when he’s a prosecutor in a courtroom, “it’s not about politics."



He’s making this case on the well-known non-political network MSNOW to well-known non-political anchor Nicolle Wallace.



Quite the choice. pic.twitter.com/DWEHaxbnv8 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2026

Yep, nothing says "this wasn't political" quite like making that claim to Nicolle Wallace on what used to be MSNBC.

Did you hear his voice crack and waiver when he said "our country is built on values" ? — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) July 2, 2026

actually said he hopes the country can be more together



Hard to make it up — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2026

"If we could just have thrown Trump in prison and a Democrat won instead that would have gone a long way towards the goal of unifying the country." Unreal.

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