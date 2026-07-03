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Cellphone Video Captures the Moment Gunfire Erupts at a Michigan Mall

Eric V.
Eric V. | 3:20 PM on July 03, 2026
Townhall Media

A heavy police presence is on the scene of an active shooter incident at the Fairlane Mall in Dearborn, Michigan. A shopper at the mall caught the moment that gunfire began on her cellphone.

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The woman filming on her phone quickly realizes what's happening and very wisely leaves the area.

Early reports suggest there may have been multiple shooters, and at least three people have been shot; there may also be fatalities. However, the scene remains chaotic, and there have been no confirmed reports on the number of injuries or fatalities at this time.

Dearborn and Michigan State Police have secured the scene and are investigating the incident. There has been no official word on the identity or status of the shooter, or shooters.

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According to witnesses, gunfire erupted after an argument between two men. It is suggested that they may have been shooting at each other, with victims caught in the crossfire.

Witnesses are telling 7 News Detroit that the shooting happened on a lower level at the mall. One person also told 7 News Detroit that the shooting followed a fight between two men.

"I heard arguing and fighting that was going on inside the mall," one witness told us.

Cameras captured at least one person being loaded into an ambulance. The nature of that person's injuries isn't known.

 Police have asked that people avoid the area while they conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story, and the 24-hour rule applies. All details should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed by authorities.

Tags:

CRIME GUN VIOLENCE LAW AND ORDER MASS SHOOTING MICHIGAN

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