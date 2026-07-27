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Cracker Barrel Finally Rolls Out New CEO to Replace ‘Leader’ Who Spearheaded Disastrous Rebranding

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:40 PM on July 27, 2026
Twitter

It took almost a year for Cracker Barrel to oust CEO Julie Felss Masino. Last August, Masino spearheaded a massive rebranding and renovation effort of the once-beloved chain of family restaurants. That woke reimagining spectacularly broke the brand. It was so bad that even President Donald Trump weighed in on how much of a disaster Masino was. One would have thought she would have been rolled out the door like a barrel, but only now is she leaving the company.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino to step down just one year after the company’s disastrous rebrand.

Masino oversaw the company’s axing of Uncle Herschel and their restaurants’ iconic tchotchkes.

“The feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we're doing,” Masino said at the time of the rebrand.

She will be replaced by David Deno, who recently served as CEO of Bloomin’ Brands.

Here she was last year unconvincingly talking up her tragic transformation of Cracker Barrel. (WATCH)

He represents all of us who recognized a disaster in the making when we saw it.

Posters say Masino followed the foolish trend of abandoning loyal customers for an unseen woke audience that never materializes.

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Wait, you didn’t appreciate her boldly bland new logo?

Posters say Masino's incompetence was as obvious as the glasses on her face.

She’s likely more of a Karl Marx fan than a Groucho Marx one.

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Commenters say companies that keep hiring these wokester women are doomed to fail.

Has Cracker Barrel learned its lesson? It has replaced Masino with David Deno, the former president of Quiznos. The sandwich chain's steep decline started on his watch. Masino has stepped down but remains a consultant until October 9.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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