Cracker Barrel Finally Rolls Out New CEO to Replace ‘Leader’ Who Spearheaded Disastrous Rebranding

It took almost a year for Cracker Barrel to oust CEO Julie Felss Masino. Last August, Masino spearheaded a massive rebranding and renovation effort of the once-beloved chain of family restaurants. That woke reimagining spectacularly broke the brand. It was so bad that even President Donald Trump weighed in on how much of a disaster Masino was. One would have thought she would have been rolled out the door like a barrel, but only now is she leaving the company.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino to step down just one year after the company’s disastrous rebrand. Masino oversaw the company’s axing of Uncle Herschel and their restaurants’ iconic tchotchkes. “The feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what we're doing,” Masino said at the time of the rebrand. She will be replaced by David Deno, who recently served as CEO of Bloomin’ Brands.

Here she was last year unconvincingly talking up her tragic transformation of Cracker Barrel. (WATCH)

NEW: Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino to step down just one year after the company’s disastrous rebrand.



Masino oversaw the company’s axing of Uncle Herschel and their restaurants’ iconic tchotchkes.



“The feedback's been overwhelmingly positive that people like what… pic.twitter.com/QonxhL2bSl — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 27, 2026

This look and the "oh really??" said it all pic.twitter.com/pf2k39NyHJ — Karate (@karate_hack) July 27, 2026

He represents all of us who recognized a disaster in the making when we saw it.

Posters say Masino followed the foolish trend of abandoning loyal customers for an unseen woke audience that never materializes.

I spoke with all my far left crazy friends and the rebrand was 'overwhelmingly positive'. Of course they would never have eaten there anyway. — Matrix Escapee 🇺🇸 🇻🇪 (@MatrixEscapee73) July 27, 2026

Like bud lite, shifting all of their marketing to the tastes of people who have never and will never eat/drink there - while totally alienating their existing customer base. F- in Marketing — Jim DArcangelo (@DarcangeloJim) July 27, 2026

I found it odd that the most recognizable thing about the restaurant "the logo" was the very first thing she went about changing. — Eric Deadmon (@slick5800) July 27, 2026

Wait, you didn’t appreciate her boldly bland new logo?

Posters say Masino's incompetence was as obvious as the glasses on her face.

It's the glasses. It's always the glasses. It does something to their brain. — gerbil sauvage 🇺🇸 (@gerbilsauvage) July 27, 2026

The glasses are there to make other Ds think they’re smart — Jim DArcangelo (@DarcangeloJim) July 27, 2026

Destroyer of Homer. Destroyer of Ingalls Wilder.



Notice anything? pic.twitter.com/Qn3pXLpv4T — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 16, 2026

Adding one more: Destroyer of Cracker Barrel https://t.co/3BEEtuVvup pic.twitter.com/LnIBHvYaYo — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) July 27, 2026

when I see AWFLs with these idiotic glasses,

all I can think of is... pic.twitter.com/IoN5iB0Hur — Edmund Blackadder (@EdmundBlackadd9) July 27, 2026

She’s likely more of a Karl Marx fan than a Groucho Marx one.

Advertisement

Commenters say companies that keep hiring these wokester women are doomed to fail.

Keep hiring woke white females 😂 pic.twitter.com/l9NNKCn5yh — Mayo and oil please (@krist30505) July 27, 2026

Every company needs to purge woke white females in power. That experiment has failed. — Walt Worsh (@walttries) July 27, 2026

This is a great example of how hijacked corporate america has become. Very untalented people taking the reigns. — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 27, 2026

Has Cracker Barrel learned its lesson? It has replaced Masino with David Deno, the former president of Quiznos. The sandwich chain's steep decline started on his watch. Masino has stepped down but remains a consultant until October 9.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.