Yesterday, Megyn Kelly went off on CNN for refusing to take any meaningful action against “CNN This Morning” cohost Don Lemon over his recent misogynistic comments about Nikki Haley.

"Don Lemon's re-education camp is a farce. It's a lie and we know it. And for them to continue tolerating it makes them part of the problem."@MegynKelly on CNN refusing to fire Don Lemon. pic.twitter.com/MMxPtk1g5j — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) February 21, 2023

Kelly was understandably pissed off over Lemon receiving nothing but a glorified slap on the wrist.

. @megynkelly got canceled for far less than what don lemon did. can’t help but think that if his political leanings were different, he would’ve been canned instantly. https://t.co/Da4z3i7yP9 — nick “lindy”quist (@nick_lindquist) February 22, 2023

It’s almost as if liberal men in the media by and large don’t really have to worry about being made to face any consequences for the awful things they do and say, while conservative women (and men) can be punished for saying or doing far less, or even saying or doing nothing wrong at all.

Huh? Mary Katharine Ham was off the air for a much longer time for telling the TRUTH. He slandered women of a certain age and got a long weekend out of it. https://t.co/mtE5lW1NXH — Tᴏɴʏ! Tᴏɴɪ! Tᴏɴᴇ́! 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 (R.I.P.) 🕙 (@StarkTTT) February 22, 2023

What are the ground rules here, CNN? Is there a book somewhere that can help us understand why Mary Katharine Ham got disappeared while Don Lemon got a mini-vacation?

And what ultimately came out of Don Lemon’s mini-vacay? After having several days off to reflect on his remarks, here’s the little essay he threw together so he could resume his cohosting duties on a low-rated morning show:

I appreciate the opportunity to be back on @CNNThisMorning today. To my network, my colleagues and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better.

See you soon. — Don Lemon (@donlemon) February 22, 2023

Meh. He can’t be that committed to doing better. Not when the one person who deserves an “I’m sorry” more than anyone wasn’t even acknowledged.

Maybe he just ran out of characters. Or maybe he never had any character to begin with.

Still something missing here. — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) February 22, 2023

Can’t say Lemon’s apology is really disappointing considering how low our expectations were. But man. This is pathetic.

A woman over 50 would have written this much better. Just saying. — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) February 22, 2023

True story.

Who are you sorry to, specifically? — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) February 22, 2023

Weird how you didn’t mention the woman you directly insulted. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) February 22, 2023

Apologies for everyone*! *except the one person the comments were directed toward. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 22, 2023

Why haven’t you apologized to Nikki Haley? — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 22, 2023

Funny how this apology is directed at everyone except the individual his offensive comments were directed at in the first place. Way to nail that non-apology, Donny! https://t.co/5qfsTOGLJu — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 22, 2023

You still can’t bring yourself to apologize to the person you originally offended. Good luck with that “training” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 22, 2023

Have you been instructed not to apologize to @NikkiHaley? Or are you just an asshole? https://t.co/bKftUVpciX — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 22, 2023

Well, we definitely know the answer to the second question.

And at this point, the answer to the first question almost doesn’t even matter, because no matter what it is, we know that CNN is a garbage network that hires garbage people.

🚨Newsflash for Don Lemon: Nikki Haley isn't on your network, she isn't one of your colleagues, and she isn't part of your audience. She deserves an apology for your comments, but apparently, she still won't be getting one. Sensitivity training won't fix this blaring omission. — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) February 22, 2023

Why didn't @cnn demand he apologize to @NikkiHaley first? If you can't apologize to the target of the insult, have you ever even learned the lesson? Shame on all of them. https://t.co/omttEQ0i5y — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 22, 2023

***

Related:

Nikki Haley couldn’t help but comment on Don Lemon’s ‘apology’

Fed-up Megyn Kelly calls out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for his pathetic defense of Don Lemon’s misogyny

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.