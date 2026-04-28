Ro Khanna Weeps for 'Students in Fear' of ICE — Ignores US Kids Disemboweled and Macheted by Illegals

Ro Khanna is back trying to make people feel guilty because our government is funding ICE. This time, he claims his concern is students living in fear because of ICE.

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The Senate just passed $70B more in funding for ICE.



Students in fear are counting on our party to fight back.



Not a single new dollar for ICE. Tear down the agency. pic.twitter.com/SdMXrJSYfu — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 27, 2026

Well, there are some OTHER students who may have a bone of contention with Ro.

"Students in fear" included the 16-year-old disemboweled while alive by an MS-13 gang clique that Khanna, his party and LAUSD sheltered at a San Fernando Valley school because they were illegal immigrants



They killed at least 10 people; one victim's heart was cut out by machete https://t.co/nvCXGI9ik6 pic.twitter.com/8g9SjM0mNC — skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) April 28, 2026

Well, the ones who are still living at least. Some of the rest were disemboweled or had their hearts cut out by the illegals.

As I've said before, cartel culture from South America is in our high schools now.



Torture, murder, drugs, and more are commonplace in our schools. It's due to illegal immigration, birthright citizenship, and a refusal from previous administrations to do anything about it. https://t.co/4utiLkuo7X — varrock (@varrock) April 29, 2026

So, while it's sad there are students who were brought to the United States by their families illegally, American students deserve to be safe first. That should be the main concern.

You're just a repellant ghoul, Ro. Do you think these 10 people killed by your beloved illegals were 'in fear'? https://t.co/a8SzjZFPti — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) April 29, 2026

STUDENTS IN FEAR of the Illegal immigrants you are sheltering. https://t.co/u9JtOq226c — liz Dragon (@lizzielouMex) April 28, 2026

Ro doesn't want to hear about suffering and fear from Americans. He represents the enemy within and cares only for them. Prove me wrong @RoKhanna https://t.co/fAt2muv5dk — TD-808 (@TD__808) April 28, 2026

Ro only cares about illegals. He doesn't care about the Americans he is supposed to represent.

That same gang pulled a machete in my 14 year old in broad daylight on a Saturday. Out of seven of those gang bangers, three were caught. They spent 48 hours in juvenile detention. https://t.co/5Yg5ZIMXbK — California Poppy (@DukesMama7) April 28, 2026

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If he felt guilty, he would stop railing against ICE and open borders. He doesn't feel sorry.

@RoKhanna comments? Thoughts about YOUR Democrat sanctioned criminal invasion. Every social ill we have is related to Democrat policy. All of them. https://t.co/x9OGKwaC2A — Robert (@Robertchef77) April 29, 2026

It’s gotta seem bizarre even to the criminals. “You mean I could kill people and they would protect me from being kicked out? The mind boggles.” In Spanish of course. — UsRUs (@us712171) April 28, 2026

They literally can get away with murder.

The cartel run gangs in schools out here are out of control. I know so many teachers who have been threatened or assaulted by gang members. We even have schools just for gang members with violent convictions. — Leftistsareevil (@Evilareleftists) April 28, 2026

As long as illegals can attend school as much as possible, Ro is happy.

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