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Ro Khanna Weeps for 'Students in Fear' of ICE — Ignores US Kids Disemboweled and Macheted by Illegals

justmindy
justmindy | 9:50 PM on April 28, 2026
Twitchy

Ro Khanna is back trying to make people feel guilty because our government is funding ICE. This time, he claims his concern is students living in fear because of ICE.

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Well, there are some OTHER students who may have a bone of contention with Ro.

Well, the ones who are still living at least. Some of the rest were disemboweled or had their hearts cut out by the illegals. 

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So, while it's sad there are students who were brought to the United States by their families illegally, American students deserve to be safe first. That should be the main concern. 

Ro only cares about illegals. He doesn't care about the Americans he is supposed to represent. 

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If he felt guilty, he would stop railing against ICE and open borders. He doesn't feel sorry. 

They literally can get away with murder.

As long as illegals can attend school as much as possible, Ro is happy.

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Tags:

CALIFORNIA CARTELS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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