Short Supply: Stephanopoulos Has ‘Little Patience’ for Those Blaming Dem Rhetoric for Political Violence

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos seems personally put out by everyone correctly concluding that Democrat lies and rhetoric have again resulted in an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump. All this talk is trying his patience. The poor thing! Stephanopoulos is no stranger to spreading untruths about Trump. His lie that a jury found Trump liable for rape cost ABC News a staggering $15 million. Of course, he fails to acknowledge that he's personally contributed to the fake narratives that fueled this latest attempt on Trump's life.

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Stephanopoulos recently went on The Dan Abrams Show to vent. (WATCH)

Fmr Clinton Staffer and ABC News host George Stephanopoulos says he has "little patience” for accusations that Democrat and media rhetoric led to violence against Trump.



Annoyed George here acting like he and the media are the aggrieved parties in all of this. pic.twitter.com/PSPEr3lQbQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2026

George Stepinpoopalot is a paid propagandist for the Dem party, masquerading as a TV talky journalists. — Wrath of Wraithverge (@Wraithverg) April 29, 2026

That’s essentially every ‘journalist’ in the legacy media at this point.

Posters joke that they’ll do their best to stop insane leftist gunmen from acting on the Trump lies that Stephanopoulos and his buds keep spreading.

How dare we accurately accuse the little man and his team of inciting violence against us after they falsely accuse us of inciting violence against them. The nerve of us. — Very Badly (@VeryVeryBadly) April 28, 2026

When the narrative starts going against you, BECOME THE VICTIM!!!! — "Listless" Little Brother (@DeplorableGonzo) April 29, 2026

I'm so sorry these Trump assassination attempts are happening to them. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) April 29, 2026

🎯Really hope they are able to soldier on in the face of such trying times — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

It’s been a rough couple of days for Stephanopoulos and his ilk.

It’s been so bad that many commenters thought he was broadcasting his interview from a therapist’s office. He went from having ‘little patience’ to appearing to be a shrink's little patient.

I watched this and thought he was lying down on a psychiatrist's couch — Russell (@russell_m) April 29, 2026

Is snuffleupagas doing this interview while he's laying in bed. What the f***? — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) April 29, 2026

Looks like he just woke up in a random hotel bar and is waiting on his drink — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 29, 2026

Can someone give George a booster chair for that couch - he looks like he might disappear in the cushion. — Grumpy (@GrumpyDogma) April 28, 2026

If couches are his mortal enemy, Stephanopoulos is going to have a hard time transitioning to hosting a Substack podcast in the near future.

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