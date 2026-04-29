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Short Supply: Stephanopoulos Has ‘Little Patience’ for Those Blaming Dem Rhetoric for Political Violence

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:15 AM on April 29, 2026
Townhall Media

ABC News host George Stephanopoulos seems personally put out by everyone correctly concluding that Democrat lies and rhetoric have again resulted in an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump. All this talk is trying his patience. The poor thing! Stephanopoulos is no stranger to spreading untruths about Trump. His lie that a jury found Trump liable for rape cost ABC News a staggering $15 million. Of course, he fails to acknowledge that he's personally contributed to the fake narratives that fueled this latest attempt on Trump's life.

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Stephanopoulos recently went on The Dan Abrams Show to vent. (WATCH)

That’s essentially every ‘journalist’ in the legacy media at this point.

Posters joke that they’ll do their best to stop insane leftist gunmen from acting on the Trump lies that Stephanopoulos and his buds keep spreading.

It’s been a rough couple of days for Stephanopoulos and his ilk.

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It’s been so bad that many commenters thought he was broadcasting his interview from a therapist’s office. He went from having ‘little patience’ to appearing to be a shrink's little patient.

If couches are his mortal enemy, Stephanopoulos is going to have a hard time transitioning to hosting a Substack podcast in the near future.

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ABC NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

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