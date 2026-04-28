Ro Khanna Weeps for 'Students in Fear' of ICE — Ignores US Kids...
NYT: Sergey Brin’s Girlfriend Has Shown Off Photos of Him in a MAGA...
VIP
Rep. Gill Forces Abortion Advocate to Confront Grisly Reality of Her Position —...
Socialism's Math Lesson: NYC Mayor Mamdani Promises Free Everything, Then Begs New York...
Joyce Carol Oates: Do You Know Who Else Had a Bunker? Hitler
Dr. Wishing Trump Dead Holds Life in Her Hands: Beth Israel Faces Backlash...
Adam Kinzinger: Zelensky Hasn’t Whined About Needing a Ballroom to Keep Him Safe
Texas Tribune: Egyptian Family Long Held in ICE Detention Redetained After Judge-Ordered R...
White House Trolls the Left Perfectly — ‘No Kings’ Crowd Has Entered the...
Hetero Hatred: Aaron Rupar Seems VERY Upset that Donald Trump Finds His Wife...
Oof! JoJoFromJerz's Face Filter Melts as Jack Posobiec Reveals Attempted Trump Shooter Was...
The Internet Is A-BUZZ Over President Trump Holding a Bee
Seashell Formation Enthusiast James Comey Indicted for a Second Time
Richard Stengel: Holding the WHCD at White House Ballroom Could Violate First Amendment

UnitedHealthcare Social Media Manager Upset That WHCD Assassin Missed

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 28, 2026
derooshh

If you've been reading Twitchy obsessively all day — and we hope you have — you'll have read Just Mindy's piece on an anesthesiologist at Beth Israel Hospital who wished that President Trump's would-be assassin had better gun control … wink wink. As Mindy wrote, it's disconcerting to think that a psycho wishing for the president to be shot would be the one putting you under before surgery.

Advertisement

There seems to be something about both teachers and nurses (and other medical professionals) that attracts people like this. Cole Allen was the teacher of the year. And we've done more than a few posts about unhinged nurses having fantasies about Trump supporters dying.

Someone else who was sorry that Allen failed in his attempt was the social media manager for UnitedHealthcare. You'd think someone whose CEO had been gunned down in the street wouldn't be so hot to see people shot and killed, but there you are:

Why? Why do people who have these kinds of thoughts shoot video of themselves and post it to social media for the world to see?

It turns out in this case, there were consequences:

Recommended

Dr. Wishing Trump Dead Holds Life in Her Hands: Beth Israel Faces Backlash Over Anesthesiologist's Post
justmindy
Advertisement
Advertisement

You'd suspect that UnitedHealthcare, of all companies, would have little tolerance for assassination fantasies. She's probably a Luigi Mangione groupie with his mugshot on her bedroom wall.

***

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP HEALTHCARE TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dr. Wishing Trump Dead Holds Life in Her Hands: Beth Israel Faces Backlash Over Anesthesiologist's Post
justmindy
NYT: Sergey Brin’s Girlfriend Has Shown Off Photos of Him in a MAGA Cap
Brett T.
The Internet Is A-BUZZ Over President Trump Holding a Bee
FuzzyChimp
BAHAHA! Ilhan Omar 'World War Eleven' Memes Are Off the CHARTS Perfection (Here Are the Best ... SO FAR!)
Sam J.
Ro Khanna Weeps for 'Students in Fear' of ICE — Ignores US Kids Disemboweled and Macheted by Illegals
justmindy
White House Trolls the Left Perfectly — ‘No Kings’ Crowd Has Entered the Rage Spiral
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dr. Wishing Trump Dead Holds Life in Her Hands: Beth Israel Faces Backlash Over Anesthesiologist's Post justmindy
Advertisement