UnitedHealthcare Social Media Manager Upset That WHCD Assassin Missed

If you've been reading Twitchy obsessively all day — and we hope you have — you'll have read Just Mindy's piece on an anesthesiologist at Beth Israel Hospital who wished that President Trump's would-be assassin had better gun control … wink wink. As Mindy wrote, it's disconcerting to think that a psycho wishing for the president to be shot would be the one putting you under before surgery.

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There seems to be something about both teachers and nurses (and other medical professionals) that attracts people like this. Cole Allen was the teacher of the year. And we've done more than a few posts about unhinged nurses having fantasies about Trump supporters dying.

Someone else who was sorry that Allen failed in his attempt was the social media manager for UnitedHealthcare. You'd think someone whose CEO had been gunned down in the street wouldn't be so hot to see people shot and killed, but there you are:

Social media manager for @UHC is sad that the shooter missed



Any comment @UHC? pic.twitter.com/qGG4iOoD72 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2026

Why? Why do people who have these kinds of thoughts shoot video of themselves and post it to social media for the world to see?

It turns out in this case, there were consequences:

That’s not okay — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 28, 2026

I want you to understand without any doubt what is happening here: the social media manager of the health insurance company (UNITED) who’s CEO WAS GUNNED DOWN IN THE MIDDLE OF THE STREET JUST SAID SHE WAS SAD ANOTHER ASSASSIN MISSED.



The hypocrisy is ASTOUNDING and INFURIATING. — The Right Memes 🇺🇸 (@Rightmemer1) April 28, 2026

Wait, is this the same company that had their CEO murdered by Luigi Mangione??? And this is their social media manager??? Insanity doesn’t even begin to describe this. — Veritas B0$$ (@B0SSH066) April 28, 2026

UnitedHealthCare, as in the company whose CEO Brian Thompson was gunned down and murdered in cold blood by killer Luigi Mangione. pic.twitter.com/8QqvX64fAC — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) April 28, 2026

Who is recruiting all these Karens? They don't seem to be concerned about their job or social standing. The payoff must be extremely generous. Investigation should include audit. — DD (@Dedicata) April 28, 2026

You would think that every @UHC employee would be particularly sensitive to such abhorrent behavior but there we are, then. — Lafree (@Lafree101) April 28, 2026

Too bad @UHC has their comments turned off. Didn't this company's CEO get murdered in the streets by an unhinged lunatic? And then they let an unhinged lunatic manage their social media? — SandyHertzog (@0372Sandy) April 28, 2026

The number of these wackos is astonishing. — Michigan Dog Dad (@MichiganDogDad) April 28, 2026

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That is bizarre that she would even think to post that after what happened to the CEO of United healthcare — garnie (@garnie) April 28, 2026

You'd suspect that UnitedHealthcare, of all companies, would have little tolerance for assassination fantasies. She's probably a Luigi Mangione groupie with his mugshot on her bedroom wall.

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