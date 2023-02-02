Well, it’s official: Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is no longer a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. And that’s objectively a good thing, because if there’s one thing the House Foreign Affairs Committee doesn’t need, it’s an outspoken bigot with a penchant for grossly anti-American political philosophies.

Of course Omar did not go down without a fight. She fought hard to stay on the committee, and she had the vocal support of fellow outspoken anti-American bigots like Rashida Tlaib and AOC.

And the Associated Press, too, evidently:

BREAKING: House Republicans have voted to oust Democratic Rep. lhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The vote to remove the Somali-born Muslim lawmaker came after her past comments critical of Israel. https://t.co/scGhj8ozjp — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2023

Omar previously apologized for comments that she said she came to understand were antisemitic. Today's vote was an escalation of tensions in the new Congress after far-right lawmakers were booted from committees in the last session. https://t.co/McjM8MJ5e9 pic.twitter.com/IRNdjK5LCz — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2023

“The French” is offensive to the AP, but antisemitism apparently deserves a pass if it’s coming from the Left.

Removal of lawmakers from House committees was essentially unprecedented until the Democratic ousters two years ago of hard-right Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona. https://t.co/3ZfUHihYvb — The Associated Press (@AP) February 2, 2023

Nice of the AP to acknowledge that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were the ones who made all this possible in the first place, though the “hard-right Republican” qualifier makes it sound like the AP thinks Pelosi and the Dems were justified while the GOP is not. Actually that’s exactly what the AP thinks.

Ilhan Omar has repeatedly made antisemitic remarks. She’s been doing it for years. But according to the AP, she didn’t know they were antisemitic until it was brought to her attention.

"that she came to understand" — Wittorical (@Wittorical) February 2, 2023

“Came to understand”…lol — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 2, 2023

"She came to understand…" Apologist much? — GTRxMan 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🇵🇱 (@gtrxman) February 2, 2023

Apologist very much.

“She came to understand were antisemitic” Oh is that why she made them repeatedly and after she was told earlier comments were antisemitic? https://t.co/YgHEHpXhBA — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 2, 2023

This is some pretty shameless whitewashing of the truth by the AP.

Remember to lift with your legs when carrying so much water, AP pic.twitter.com/Nf39AXSLSG — Billy Gribbin (@BillyGribbin) February 2, 2023

The whole thing is a mess. Ilhan Omar wasn’t a liability to the House Foreign Affairs Committee because she’s been “critical of Israel,” though her brand of “criticism” certainly goes far beyond just policy disagreements. It didn’t have anything to do with her being a “Somali-born Muslim,” either. And it wasn’t an “escalation of tensions” so much as it was the GOP giving the Democrats an opportunity to take their medicine.

Far-Right Republicans Pounce and Seize on Poor Minority Democrat Being a Virulent Antisemite — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 2, 2023

Ilhan Omar is not a victim of the Republican Party.

And the Associated Press is not a real news organization.

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.