Well, it’s official: Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is no longer a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. And that’s objectively a good thing, because if there’s one thing the House Foreign Affairs Committee doesn’t need, it’s an outspoken bigot with a penchant for grossly anti-American political philosophies.

Of course Omar did not go down without a fight. She fought hard to stay on the committee, and she had the vocal support of fellow outspoken anti-American bigots like Rashida Tlaib and AOC.

And the Associated Press, too, evidently:

“The French” is offensive to the AP, but antisemitism apparently deserves a pass if it’s coming from the Left.

Trending

Nice of the AP to acknowledge that Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats were the ones who made all this possible in the first place, though the “hard-right Republican” qualifier makes it sound like the AP thinks Pelosi and the Dems were justified while the GOP is not. Actually that’s exactly what the AP thinks.

Ilhan Omar has repeatedly made antisemitic remarks. She’s been doing it for years. But according to the AP, she didn’t know they were antisemitic until it was brought to her attention.

Apologist very much.

This is some pretty shameless whitewashing of the truth by the AP.

The whole thing is a mess. Ilhan Omar wasn’t a liability to the House Foreign Affairs Committee because she’s been “critical of Israel,” though her brand of “criticism” certainly goes far beyond just policy disagreements. It didn’t have anything to do with her being a “Somali-born Muslim,” either. And it wasn’t an “escalation of tensions” so much as it was the GOP giving the Democrats an opportunity to take their medicine.

Ilhan Omar is not a victim of the Republican Party.

And the Associated Press is not a real news organization.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: antisemiticAntisemitismAssociated PressGOPHouse RepublicansIlhan OmarMarjorie Taylor GreenePaul Gosarrepublicans