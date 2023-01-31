Well, all right! Now we’re cookin’.

Currently here in Bradenton, FL at the State College of Florida where Gov. DeSantis is about to have a presser on higher education reform. Stay tuned to @DailyCaller for more. pic.twitter.com/3eDyamb0Nf — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) January 31, 2023

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has just taken a massive step toward loosening the stranglehold that “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies have on state colleges and universities:

.@GovRonDeSantis just announced that Florida will be eliminate all funding for DEI bureaucracies on state colleges and universities. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) January 31, 2023

This is objectively wonderful news, despite what DEI warriors will start screaming at you.

As a parent of a son who just started college a couple weeks ago (not in FL), I support this. So much of his first weeks has been steeped in this nonsense. He calls it a waste of time. I think it’s even worse than that. — SanchoPanzy (@SanchoPanzy) January 31, 2023

With any luck, as a result of DeSantis’ actions, other governors will feel empowered to take similar ones. DEI “education” breeds nothing but toxicity and hatred, and the sooner it can be eliminated from institutions of higher ed, the better.

When I was in college and said that we should liquidate the DIE bureaucracy and replace it with nothing, I never dreamed that there would be a Republican leader with the guts to actually do it. Transformational leadership. https://t.co/2SIBrZAlKE — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 31, 2023

You genuinely love to see it.

Excellent! — Ben Woods (@BenWood86768012) January 31, 2023

So, what happens next? Other GOP governors follow suit, hopefully.

And Donald Trump finds himself in a bit of a pickle:

I can’t wait for Trump to distance himself from DeSantis by adding “expanded DEI funding” to his revamped Platinum Plan. And then his supporters will blame DeSantis for forcing him into re-funding these programs. — caps team aka mcwatt (@TEAM_CAPSLOCK) January 31, 2023

It could very well happen. Stay tuned!

***

Related:

Lefties FREAK after DeSantis appoints Chris Rufo to New College of Florida Board of Trustees and LOL

Sun-Sentinel decries Gov. Ron DeSantis’ brazen, arrogant, hostile takeover of New College

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.