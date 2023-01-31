Well, all right! Now we’re cookin’.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has just taken a massive step toward loosening the stranglehold that “diversity, equity, and inclusion” policies have on state colleges and universities:

This is objectively wonderful news, despite what DEI warriors will start screaming at you.

Trending

With any luck, as a result of DeSantis’ actions, other governors will feel empowered to take similar ones. DEI “education” breeds nothing but toxicity and hatred, and the sooner it can be eliminated from institutions of higher ed, the better.

You genuinely love to see it.

So, what happens next? Other GOP governors follow suit, hopefully.

And Donald Trump finds himself in a bit of a pickle:

It could very well happen. Stay tuned!

***

Related:

Lefties FREAK after DeSantis appoints Chris Rufo to New College of Florida Board of Trustees and LOL

Sun-Sentinel decries Gov. Ron DeSantis’ brazen, arrogant, hostile takeover of New College

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: collegesDEIFloridahigher educationRon DeSantisuniversities