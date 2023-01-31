Because we can’t have nice things, the 2024 election cycle is already well underway. And that means that all eyes are on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely considered to be a likely GOP presidential candidate — and a formidable one at that.

Donald Trump’s eyes are on DeSantis, too. That’s why he’s been spending so much time taking swipes at DeSantis. And the media can’t get enough of it.

It’s in the media’s best interest to keep the feud between Trump and DeSantis going, even though all the feuding seems to be coming only from Trump’s side. Ron DeSantis is too busy winning to obsess over what Trump is saying about him, so the media have to do what they can to lend a hand in stirring the pot.

Enter Politico, who came up with this spicy little headline:

DeSantis snaps back at Trump: I got reelected https://t.co/CADGJxiyFJ — POLITICO Pro (@POLITICOPro) January 31, 2023

Sounds like Ron DeSantis is finally ready to throw down! Except, of course, it’s not what DeSantis actually said. It’s not even a reasonably accurate characterization of what he actually said:

Ron Desantis responds to a question by @henryrodgersdc on recent criticism he's received from Donald Trump: "People are able to render a judgment on that, whether they re-elect you or not…that verdict has been rendered by the people of the state of Florida." pic.twitter.com/15Ez0SHoSU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 31, 2023

Huh.

Politico tries to frame this as "I got reelected. You didn't" Here's the quote pic.twitter.com/RywHUIj3qd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2023

That … is not the same thing as “I got re-elected.” And Politico knows it.

And we know exactly what Politico is trying to do.

Politico wants the fight. That's why they don't actually quote what he says here. https://t.co/sf2rTTXrBF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 31, 2023

Nice gotcha headline https://t.co/LbfnMDSktK — Rick Roth (@Killaroth) January 31, 2023

Not what he said but they're desperate for a fight — Revisionist History (@Mast3rmo) January 31, 2023

The media wants this fight. https://t.co/gnxWSA8n1i — Joshua Ball (@JoshuaLBall) January 31, 2023

This is not an accurate recount of what DeSantis said. This headline is meant to drive tensions. — Nicholas Barry (@NicholasJBarry) January 31, 2023

Politico trying so hard to start a food fight https://t.co/krJyO8987h — Carlos (@txiokatu) January 31, 2023

Tell me the difference between Politico and Buzzfeed clickbait? — JC Klein (@panicchicken01) January 31, 2023

Ahem:

Yep. Pretty much.

You really should be ashamed of yourselves. — DeadYup (@DeadYup1) January 31, 2023

For the record, though:

This is not actually what DeSantis said, but it would have been based had he done so. https://t.co/McM6EVWSAj — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 31, 2023

***

***

