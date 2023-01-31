Because we can’t have nice things, the 2024 election cycle is already well underway. And that means that all eyes are on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely considered to be a likely GOP presidential candidate — and a formidable one at that.

Donald Trump’s eyes are on DeSantis, too. That’s why he’s been spending so much time taking swipes at DeSantis. And the media can’t get enough of it.

It’s in the media’s best interest to keep the feud between Trump and DeSantis going, even though all the feuding seems to be coming only from Trump’s side. Ron DeSantis is too busy winning to obsess over what Trump is saying about him, so the media have to do what they can to lend a hand in stirring the pot.

Enter Politico, who came up with this spicy little headline:

Sounds like Ron DeSantis is finally ready to throw down! Except, of course, it’s not what DeSantis actually said. It’s not even a reasonably accurate characterization of what he actually said:

Huh.

Trending

That … is not the same thing as “I got re-elected.” And Politico knows it.

And we know exactly what Politico is trying to do.

Ahem:

Yep. Pretty much.

For the record, though:

***

Related:

Ron DeSantis foils corporate media’s attempt to bait him over Trump with ‘pitch perfect’ response

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpelectionFloridaPoliticore-electedRon DeSantisvoters