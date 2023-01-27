As we told you, the police bodycam footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi has been released, and it’s pretty nuts. Not to mention scary to watch.

And now, in addition to some of the questions they had before the video was available to the public, people have quite a few new questions. Like, was there no functional security system or any other kind of deterrent in place to keep intruders out? Why did Pelosi seem so calm during the 9-1-1 call and then when the police showed up at his house?

And here is the 911 call where Paul Pelosi said he had no idea who David Depape was but seemed very nonchalant about a guy breaking into his home looking for his wife. pic.twitter.com/IyHHfvPQcg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2023

Maybe Pelosi seemed calm because he didn’t want to rattle DePape, who was pretty clearly unbalanced at best. Maybe that’s why Pelosi didn’t put his drink down, either.

Basically what we heard. Police acted well. Still don't understand why Pelosi continues to hold a drink instead of the hammer, but… Just weird man. https://t.co/8kBuPZGOfE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2023

As was the case before the video came out, most of what we can do now is just speculate about exactly what went down.

But there’s another question that the video raises and doesn’t even come remotely close to answering, and this one actually isn’t about what happened to Paul Pelosi. No, this question is about what happened to NBC News reporter Miguel Almaguer, who was suspended by the network after detailing — accurately, as it turned out — the scene that greeted police when they first showed up at the Pelosis’ home.

Here was Almaguer’s on-air report, which NBC News subsequently scrubbed from their site as if it had never existed:

NBC on Paul Pelosi: “The front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. He did not declare an emergency or try to leave his home, instead began walking several feet back towards the assailant and away from police." pic.twitter.com/PArqbcPAWB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2022

So the question we still have is: why did NBC News punish Miguel Almaguer?

Has @Miguelnbc seen this yet? Does it confirm or disprove his report, which got him suspended by @NBCNews? https://t.co/WDROuGXd9z — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 27, 2023

It appears to confirm it, Jim.

Why did @NBCNews SUSPEND their reporter Miguel Almaguer for accurately describing what happened to Paul Pelosi?

pic.twitter.com/WLdR8EaF9m https://t.co/BvBEptiHw7 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 27, 2023

Miguel Almaguer was suspended for reporting this correctly? — Puck (@Puck_Kaiser) January 27, 2023

Almaguer did actual journalism and got suspended for it. What was motivating NBC News’ decision? It can’t have been keeping the public informed. And in light of the footage that we’ve seen today, it’s entirely understandable why so many people out there were wondering if NBC News was trying to shield the Pelosis from potential embarrassment back when Almaguer got suspended. Maybe that’s exactly what NBC News was doing.

Why did nbc suspend its reporter for accurately describing Paul pelosi’s casual response when police opened the door? Why did they delete that report from their website? — Gregg Re (@gregg_re) January 27, 2023

Inquiring minds want to know. At the very least, Miguel Almaguer deserves an answer. And an apology.

Imagine being @MiguelNBC Almaguer right now. The body camera footage from police of the attack on Paul Pelosi totally vindicates him. Where does he go to get his apology? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 27, 2023

@Miguelnbc Hey did NBC apologize to you yet now that the video is out? — Robert Clark (@RobertC03380209) January 27, 2023

Let's note something someonr below pointed out…@NBCNews literally suspended a reporter for telling an accurate story of the details. I hope that guy gets an apology, back pay, and more. He was ill treated. https://t.co/uOojx2UmA2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2023

Knowing NBC News, we won’t hold our breath.

***

Related:

Circumstances are a bit mysterious surrounding NBC News suspending reporter over Paul Pelosi story

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.