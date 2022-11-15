The midterm elections kinda took over the national conversation for a while there, and they were a major deal to be sure, but it’s important not to forget about some of the other stuff that was big in the national news. Like the attack on Paul Pelosi, for example? Remember that? Where did that story end up going? Did we ever find out exactly what happened?

As far as we know, we never did find out exactly what happened. But there is an update to the story … it just concerns the Miguel Almaguer, the NBC News reporter who had reported the bizarre detail that Paul Pelosi had come to the door when the police showed up to his house but did not say or do anything suggesting that he was in any trouble and instead had backed away from the officers. Here’s that report again, by the way:

NBC on Paul Pelosi: “The front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. He did not declare an emergency or try to leave his home, instead began walking several feet back towards the assailant and away from police." pic.twitter.com/PArqbcPAWB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2022

Now, recall that not too long after that, NBC News tried to flush Almaguer’s segment and the online report down the memory hole. We never really got an answer as to exactly why, other than, eventually, the extremely vague “it did not meet NBC News’ reporting standards” in the editor’s note.

Well, fast-forward to now, where NBC News has apparently decided to flush Almaguer down the memory hole as well, or at least suspended him:

EXCLUSIVE: Today show correspondent Miguel Almaguer has been suspended pending an internal investigation after NBC News had to retract his reporting that inflamed right-wing conspiracy theories about the brutal assault on Paul Pelosi, Confider learned. https://t.co/spMLgPEtEF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 14, 2022

In an on-air report that went viral soon after it aired Almaguer suggested Nancy Pelosi’s husband was not in danger when cops arrived at their San Francisco home. https://t.co/spMLgPEtEF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 14, 2022

Hours later, the report—which was based on an unnamed source seemingly contradicting the claims of both prosecutors and police—was retracted and video of the segment was scrubbed from NBC’s website. https://t.co/spMLgPEtEF — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 14, 2022

More from The Daily Beast:

We don’t comment on personnel matters,” NBC News spokesman Stephen Labaton told Confider when quizzed about Almaguer’s suspension. Almaguer did not respond to a request for comment.

OK, so … once again, we don’t know exactly what happened. This is getting kind of old, if we’re being honest.

This is wrong on so many levels https://t.co/reHmr9hVp8 — Zanshi 惨死 (D – Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 15, 2022

We do feel like an explanation is merited in this case. After all, if NBC News was worried about Almaguer’s reporting inflaming right-wing conspiracy theories, how is suspending Almaguer with no explanation as to why not just as likely to inflame conspiracy theories?

So NBC deleted this video and has now suspended the reporter. 🤔

pic.twitter.com/rpAtXfnGEH — Richard Harambe (@Doc_Chimpanzee) November 15, 2022

You know, there’s still a way to just end the speculation once and for all and clear all this up for everyone:

Release the bodycam footage — JB (@Reformed1647) November 15, 2022

NBC News’ Bay Area affiliate reports that they’ve spoken to a source who has seen the footage and that it lends credence to Almaguer’s reporting:

1/#Scoop: Two major law enforcement agencies investigating #Pelosi attack can't agree on who opened the door once San Francisco police arrived: Dept. of Justice:

"The 2 officers opened the door…" SF DA's Office:

"Mr. Pelosi opened the door with his left hand…"@nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/ufW3RWlVli — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) November 12, 2022

2/

A source familiar w/ the investigation, who personally watched the police body camera video, tells us SF DA's office got it right, adding that the video shows police knocking the door, then backing away. Door then opens from the inside and you can see Paul Pelosi opening it. — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) November 12, 2022

3/

Does who opened the door matter? We have no reason to believe it does, but with so many conspiracy theories already swirling online, contradicting stories from investigators are only fueling falsehoods.

DOJ & DA's office did not respond to our request for comment. pic.twitter.com/64GTIPkab1 — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) November 12, 2022

4/ Here are the actual court docs: DOJ's federal indictment filed 11/9/22.

("The two officers opened the door…") SF DA's detention motion filed 11/1/22.

("Mr Pelosi opened the door…") Neither agency responded to our request for comment over the contradicting accounts. pic.twitter.com/ttDKVrbSUU — Bigad Shaban (@BigadShaban) November 12, 2022

Watch Bigad Shaban’s report:

Can someone please just make the bodycam footage public so we can finally get some answers?

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!