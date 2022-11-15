The midterm elections kinda took over the national conversation for a while there, and they were a major deal to be sure, but it’s important not to forget about some of the other stuff that was big in the national news. Like the attack on Paul Pelosi, for example? Remember that? Where did that story end up going? Did we ever find out exactly what happened?

As far as we know, we never did find out exactly what happened. But there is an update to the story … it just concerns the Miguel Almaguer, the NBC News reporter who had reported the bizarre detail that Paul Pelosi had come to the door when the police showed up to his house but did not say or do anything suggesting that he was in any trouble and instead had backed away from the officers. Here’s that report again, by the way:

Now, recall that not too long after that, NBC News tried to flush Almaguer’s segment and the online report down the memory hole. We never really got an answer as to exactly why, other than, eventually, the extremely vague “it did not meet NBC News’ reporting standards” in the editor’s note.

Well, fast-forward to now, where NBC News has apparently decided to flush Almaguer down the memory hole as well, or at least suspended him:

More from The Daily Beast:

We don’t comment on personnel matters,” NBC News spokesman Stephen Labaton told Confider when quizzed about Almaguer’s suspension. Almaguer did not respond to a request for comment.

OK, so … once again, we don’t know exactly what happened. This is getting kind of old, if we’re being honest.

We do feel like an explanation is merited in this case. After all, if NBC News was worried about Almaguer’s reporting inflaming right-wing conspiracy theories, how is suspending Almaguer with no explanation as to why not just as likely to inflame conspiracy theories?

You know, there’s still a way to just end the speculation once and for all and clear all this up for everyone:

NBC News’ Bay Area affiliate reports that they’ve spoken to a source who has seen the footage and that it lends credence to Almaguer’s reporting:

Watch Bigad Shaban’s report:

Can someone please just make the bodycam footage public so we can finally get some answers?

***

