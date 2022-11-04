As we told you, earlier today, NBC’s “TODAY Show” reported a bizarre new detail about the Paul Pelosi attack.

"Why Pelosi didn't try to flee, or tell responding officers he was in distress, is unclear." Note this is from NBC News' The Today Show, not OAN or Newsmax or whatever. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 4, 2022

For NBC to report this, it must’ve been a pretty big deal, right?

NBC on Paul Pelosi: “The front door was opened by Mr. Pelosi. He did not declare an emergency or try to leave his home, instead began walking several feet back towards the assailant and away from police." pic.twitter.com/PArqbcPAWB — TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 4, 2022

Well, we thought it was a pretty big deal. But evidently NBC had a change of heart:

NBC Today has removed this video from its website https://t.co/Zs7ksKsjs7 pic.twitter.com/jVRFUgOEYv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2022

“This video has expired.”

Gone from the Today show website too. Now the NBC report on "new details about the crime that are coming to light" regarding Paul Pelosi has been "expired."https://t.co/7u0WO7dZDh pic.twitter.com/7khBH8DoVD — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) November 4, 2022

NBC is really trying to flush this report down the memory hole:

Apparently has also deleted the tweet https://t.co/6xrFsFKQer — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2022

Inquiring minds wanna know. Perhaps one of the many journalists employed by NBC can look into it for us.

My lord, how much power does @SpeakerPelosi have over the media? Unbelievable. — Cheryl J (@CherylJLight) November 4, 2022

Yep. Management at @NBC no doubt got a phone call from Pelosi's office giving them their marching orders. — Freedom Variant 🥃 (@JimRose72) November 4, 2022

Could be. We wouldn’t put it past Nancy Pelosi, honestly. But one thing we know for sure is that something in the buttermilk ain’t clean.

Shady — NOLA JODIE 🇺🇸 (@jodie504nawlins) November 4, 2022

Shady AF.

This is a fantastic way to quash the conspiracy theories. Great work! — Rae A (@xrae) November 4, 2022

Oh yeah. Most definitely.

