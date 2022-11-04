As we told you, earlier today, NBC’s “TODAY Show” reported a bizarre new detail about the Paul Pelosi attack.

For NBC to report this, it must’ve been a pretty big deal, right?

Well, we thought it was a pretty big deal. But evidently NBC had a change of heart:

“This video has expired.”

NBC is really trying to flush this report down the memory hole:

Inquiring minds wanna know. Perhaps one of the many journalists employed by NBC can look into it for us.

Could be. We wouldn’t put it past Nancy Pelosi, honestly. But one thing we know for sure is that something in the buttermilk ain’t clean.

Shady AF.

Oh yeah. Most definitely.

