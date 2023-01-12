Andrea Mitchell has been bad at journalism for decades, and yet, nevertheless, she has persisted in having a widely respected career, at least among liberals and other Real Journalists™.

That’s why these days, she’s still got her own show on MSNBC, where she can persist in being a shameless partisan hack and doing things like this:

Oooookay.

We actually feel kinda bad for the reporter. He was clearly caught off-guard by Mitchell’s dumb interruption.

Fair question.

Trending

The awkward pause that follows is a nice touch, though we would’ve preferred an airhorn blasted right in Andrea Mitchell’s shameless partisan hack-y face.

“Ackshually, ‘pro-life’ is not an accurate descriptor for people who believe in the sanctity of life and extend that belief in the sanctity of life to the unborn.”

That’s not good journalism, but it’s solid journalisming.

Hey, that’s true! If her pronouns are pro/life, who are you to delegitimize her identity?

No kidding. It’s not pro-life congresswomen who are rewriting the dictionary.

It’s telling what gets journalists like Andrea Mitchell all bent out of shape, isn’t it?

***

Related:

WATCH: Andrea Mitchell thanks Biden econ adviser Brian Deese for ‘making sense’ of the Inflation Reduction Act, i.e. totally lying about it

Andrea Mitchell, sans proof, declares Paul Pelosi attack ‘part of the January 6 insurrection toxicity’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAndrea MitchellGarrett Haakepro-abortionpro-choicePro-life