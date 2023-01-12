Andrea Mitchell has been bad at journalism for decades, and yet, nevertheless, she has persisted in having a widely respected career, at least among liberals and other Real Journalists™.

That’s why these days, she’s still got her own show on MSNBC, where she can persist in being a shameless partisan hack and doing things like this:

Andrea Mitchell chides a reporter for using the term "pro-life" "Let me just interrupt and say that pro-life is a term that they—an entire group wants to use, but that's not an accurate description." Reporter: "I’m using it because it’s the term she used to describe herself." pic.twitter.com/fdh3FLouz5 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 12, 2023

Oooookay.

We actually feel kinda bad for the reporter. He was clearly caught off-guard by Mitchell’s dumb interruption.

Good for @GarrettHaake – if reporters aren't allowed to even describe an alternative view point, what is their point? https://t.co/9HgV7Ho3ko — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 12, 2023

Fair question.

Well that …. Was awkward.. pic.twitter.com/XX1l1kVTET — Brad Fisher (@tiercel76) January 12, 2023

The awkward pause that follows is a nice touch, though we would’ve preferred an airhorn blasted right in Andrea Mitchell’s shameless partisan hack-y face.

“Ackshually, ‘pro-life’ is not an accurate descriptor for people who believe in the sanctity of life and extend that belief in the sanctity of life to the unborn.”

the media is probably most unreservedly biased on this issue https://t.co/kVr8Ili802 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 12, 2023

That’s not good journalism, but it’s solid journalisming.

If she identifies as pro-life you have to respect that. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) January 12, 2023

Hey, that’s true! If her pronouns are pro/life, who are you to delegitimize her identity?

Like these people aren't the experts at screwing around with the meaning of words. https://t.co/2TgbpDPnia — DZ (@dominiczaidan) January 12, 2023

No kidding. It’s not pro-life congresswomen who are rewriting the dictionary.

Funny how the rules about respecting self-identification change when it's a conservative. https://t.co/BvjQQuT39B — Admiral James T. Nemo (@CEdward79) January 12, 2023

She won't bat an eye at saying a man can get pregnant, but bristles at someone identifying as pro-life. https://t.co/vZwvTMJNGO — Ping Wingery (@PingWingery) January 12, 2023

It’s telling what gets journalists like Andrea Mitchell all bent out of shape, isn’t it?

***

