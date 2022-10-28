We’re gradually learning more about the recent attack on Paul Pelosi at his and Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, but at least so far, the attacker’s motive isn’t clear, at least not as far as the public is concerned.

"The motive for this attack is still being determined." pic.twitter.com/xyD9IDgVxw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 28, 2022

Of course, that hasn’t stopped the usual left-wing contingent from assigning blame for the attack on the “far Right” and Republicans.

And, with Andrea Mitchell’s entry into the discourse, January 6:

BREAKING: Suspect in attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband was searching for the House speaker, sources say.@mitchellreports: "The intruder confronted Mr. Pelosi in their home, shouting 'where is Nancy' … That's what the intruders going through hallways on Jan. 6 were shouting." pic.twitter.com/qRtwGye32E — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 28, 2022

Thank you for that astute analysis, Andrea. You absolute tool.

They’re really trying to make this January 6th, Part 2 https://t.co/8yt5zNiDdN — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 28, 2022

That’s also what anyone looking for Nancy Pelosi would be shouting.

January 6 was horrible and there’s no justification for it, but it’s also really difficult to find a justification for the way the media have invoked January 6 at every single opportunity, even when there’s absolutely no reason to do so. Where is the evidence to suggest that the attack on Nancy Pelosi was perpetrated by a January 6 riot supporter or apologist? If such evidence exists, Andrea Mitchell certainly doesn’t have it.

And a narrative takes shape. https://t.co/ZA8UCZ3pdu — Dr. Shooty McBeardface™ (@ShootyMcBeard) October 28, 2022

They pull this BS every single time. You can set your watch by it.

***

