If it’s a day ending in “y,” you can be sure that someone in the Biden administration is going to go on TV and lie to you.

And that’s exactly what White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese did today regarding the Inflation Reduction Act — with a gracious assist from MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, of course.

Watch:

Mitchell, after Brian Deese has just lied to her face and to the faces of her tens of viewers: “Yeah, there’s been a lot of misinformation about that. Thanks for clearing it up. And thanks for making sense of all of this, Brian.”

Pssst … Andrea. The misinformation is coming from inside the house. Both the White House and MSNBC’s house.

“Investment” is what the government calls it when they’re getting ready to take more of your money and use it to screw you even harder.

Exactly. Exactly.

Pinocchio’s got nothin’ on the Biden administration.

