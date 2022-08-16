If it’s a day ending in “y,” you can be sure that someone in the Biden administration is going to go on TV and lie to you.

And that’s exactly what White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese did today regarding the Inflation Reduction Act — with a gracious assist from MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, of course.

Watch:

WH chief gaslighter @BrianDeeseNEC: "We’re going to make historic investment in the IRS [and …] notwithstanding some of the misinformation out there, we're doing all of that w/o raising taxes on anybody making less <$400K" MSNBC's Mitchell: "A lot of misinformation about that" pic.twitter.com/8jeOyPe1ON — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 16, 2022

Mitchell, after Brian Deese has just lied to her face and to the faces of her tens of viewers: “Yeah, there’s been a lot of misinformation about that. Thanks for clearing it up. And thanks for making sense of all of this, Brian.”

Pssst … Andrea. The misinformation is coming from inside the house. Both the White House and MSNBC’s house.

That's not how investments work — Hopkins, C.J. (@92huskies) August 16, 2022

“Investment” is what the government calls it when they’re getting ready to take more of your money and use it to screw you even harder.

There is never a moment that any taxpayer wants their tax dollars invested into a government entity who’s sole purpose is to take every single penny they think they “deserve” from every taxpayers while getting their salary paid from those same taxpayers… — JS (@SerraJoe) August 16, 2022

Exactly. Exactly.

His nose should be about 12 feet long by now. — Walt Garrison (@waltgarrison32) August 16, 2022

Pinocchio’s got nothin’ on the Biden administration.

***

Related:

WH econ adviser Brian Deese informs us that ‘for a typical household, you’re probably generating savings of about $50 a month’ on gas

How does the Biden WH deal with a recession? Simple! Change the word’s definition

Biden economic adviser Brian Deese brought out to change the definition of ‘recession’ for the press

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!