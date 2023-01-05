We’re currently on Day Whatever of the House of Representatives being Speaker-less thanks to Kevin McCarthy being unable to clear that all-important threshold. GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz is one of the congressional Republicans who opposes McCarthy’s candidacy for House Speaker.

And why shouldn’t Gaetz oppose McCarthy’s candidacy? After all, how else are you supposed to fundraise off of opposing Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy if you don’t actually oppose Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy?

Hopefully he can fleece followers for a decent amount of money before they get wise to the fact that he’s not a serious person who should be taken seriously.

And make no mistake: Matt Gaetz is not a serious person. Look no further than this for rock-solid proof of that:

Him nominating Donald Trump for Speaker of the House actually makes Bad Lip Reading’s dubbing of Gaetz’s convo with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the other day seem less like a joke and more like an accurate representation of what was said.

And new means of making an ass of himself. Don’t forget about that part!

Gaetz’s nomination of Donald Trump isn’t just pathetic and simpy, but it literally doesn’t make any logical sense whatsoever.

Eleventy-dimensional chess?

Just when you thought this train couldn’t go any more off the rails …

Snort.

