We’re currently on Day Whatever of the House of Representatives being Speaker-less thanks to Kevin McCarthy being unable to clear that all-important threshold. GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz is one of the congressional Republicans who opposes McCarthy’s candidacy for House Speaker.

And why shouldn’t Gaetz oppose McCarthy’s candidacy? After all, how else are you supposed to fundraise off of opposing Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy if you don’t actually oppose Kevin McCarthy’s candidacy?

>@mattgaetz is raising money off of opposing McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/5wCSWqphcR — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2023

Hopefully he can fleece followers for a decent amount of money before they get wise to the fact that he’s not a serious person who should be taken seriously.

And make no mistake: Matt Gaetz is not a serious person. Look no further than this for rock-solid proof of that:

My vote for Speaker of the House today? Donald John Trump. pic.twitter.com/ajFdcHVPM5 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 5, 2023

Him nominating Donald Trump for Speaker of the House actually makes Bad Lip Reading’s dubbing of Gaetz’s convo with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez the other day seem less like a joke and more like an accurate representation of what was said.

And this is why he does it. There’s no plan to deliver on what’s he’s claiming to want. There’s just sound bites to share on social media for more donations. https://t.co/kQFMjVzTbY — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 5, 2023

And new means of making an ass of himself. Don’t forget about that part!

Dude he’s not gonna date you. Give it up. This is getting embarrassing. https://t.co/fHVVmr5HDd — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 5, 2023

Gaetz’s nomination of Donald Trump isn’t just pathetic and simpy, but it literally doesn’t make any logical sense whatsoever.

Matt Gaetz votes Donald Trump for Speaker. Trump has endorsed McCarthy repeatedly. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 5, 2023

Gaetz keeps registering his staunch opposition to McCarthy by voting for guys who have repeatedly endorsed McCarthy. Zero plan for an actually viable, non-McCarthy-loving alternative. Not a serious person. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 5, 2023

Gaetz has no plan for actually accomplishing a non-McCarthy speaker. He’s just doing random crap for attention. He’s now repeatedly voted to make Speaker people whose judgment tells them to make McCarthy Speaker. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 5, 2023

Eleventy-dimensional chess?

Just yesterday Gaetz was jabbing Trump for backing McCarthy: “Sad!” https://t.co/PZu6AvAAq3 pic.twitter.com/qPG0A26Nw3 — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) January 5, 2023

Just when you thought this train couldn’t go any more off the rails …

Trump going to demand a recount of the mail in ballots for Jeffries now. https://t.co/qoq1duLK5q — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2023

Wonder how happy Trump is that he's going to lose another election now because of Gaetz. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 5, 2023

Snort.

***

Related:

Matt Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol to explain why House Speaker’s office is already occupied

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!