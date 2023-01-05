During his press event today on the border crisis, President Joe Biden really talked up the vice president’s expertise on said crisis. “No one knows this better than the vice president,” he said:

Well, that’s all very nice and everything, but who is this “vice president” of whom you speak, Joe? Surely it can’t be Kamala Harris, because (a) she doesn’t actually have a clue about what’s going on at the southern border, and (b) you’re still out there referring to her as “President Harris,” and you can’t be vice president and president at the same time. At least not last time we checked.

Watch:

He’s not being facetious; he’s just being senile. There’s a difference, see.

Did you see what her eyes were doing? We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable? We’re uncomfortable.

Well, wouldn’t you be?

***

***

