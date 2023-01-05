During his press event today on the border crisis, President Joe Biden really talked up the vice president’s expertise on said crisis. “No one knows this better than the vice president,” he said:

Biden: “no one knows [the border crisis] better than the vice president…” Harris hasn’t held a border-related event in over 6 months, and hasn’t been to the border since June 2021. pic.twitter.com/Fcs7mbnYYM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2023

Well, that’s all very nice and everything, but who is this “vice president” of whom you speak, Joe? Surely it can’t be Kamala Harris, because (a) she doesn’t actually have a clue about what’s going on at the southern border, and (b) you’re still out there referring to her as “President Harris,” and you can’t be vice president and president at the same time. At least not last time we checked.

Biden calls Kamala "President Harris" again. pic.twitter.com/GTAFdnZDwm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 5, 2023

He’s not being facetious; he’s just being senile. There’s a difference, see.

The look on Kamala’s face says it all. https://t.co/RPCdv8T2C5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 5, 2023

Did you see what her eyes were doing? We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable? We’re uncomfortable.

Her awkward expression nod thing is classic 🤡🤡🤡 — JOEY (@therealjoeyk99) January 5, 2023

She looks embarrassed for him. — Savannah DeFontes (@de_font410) January 5, 2023

Well, wouldn’t you be?

This is getting sad to watch, tbh. — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) January 5, 2023

