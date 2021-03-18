If you were on Twitter today you might have noticed “President Harris” trending. Why is that? Well, her apparent presidency got a shoutout from Joe Biden during his remarks about vaccine distribution today:

“Now when President Harris and I took a tour…” Did something happen when I wasn’t looking? — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 18, 2021

“When President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona…” President Biden says, giving his vice president a significant promotion. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 18, 2021

Yes indeed, that’s what Biden said:

Biden’s people might be reminding him right now that he’s not supposed to say that out loud.