If you were on Twitter today you might have noticed “President Harris” trending. Why is that? Well, her apparent presidency got a shoutout from Joe Biden during his remarks about vaccine distribution today:

Yes indeed, that’s what Biden said:

Biden’s people might be reminding him right now that he’s not supposed to say that out loud.

