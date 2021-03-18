If you were on Twitter today you might have noticed “President Harris” trending. Why is that? Well, her apparent presidency got a shoutout from Joe Biden during his remarks about vaccine distribution today:
“Now when President Harris and I took a tour…”
Did something happen when I wasn’t looking?
— johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) March 18, 2021
“When President Harris and I took a virtual tour of a vaccination center in Arizona…” President Biden says, giving his vice president a significant promotion.
Yes indeed, that’s what Biden said:
.@JoeBiden refers to @KamalaHarris as "President Harris." pic.twitter.com/UQyewoJUyf
President Harris? pic.twitter.com/dW5385ZPdJ https://t.co/3fA1N1F8f0
“President Harris” 🧐? pic.twitter.com/g4zoc12CLS
Biden’s people might be reminding him right now that he’s not supposed to say that out loud.
https://t.co/0dUuWuyIxV pic.twitter.com/yuJVJLhHFc
