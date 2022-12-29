Joe Biden loves to lie.

He loves to lie about his family, about his childhood, about his education, about his career … and, of course, about his presidential achievements. Like the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. This morning, Biden (or probably one of his handlers, since he’s so frequently indisposed) took to Twitter to boast about how signing the Inflation Reduction Act was the biggest step toward confronting the existential threat that is climate change:

Somebody give that guy a medal.

No, really. He probably thinks he deserves one. Or at least he wants us to think he deserves one. We know better, of course.

It definitely reads like satire. Too bad it’s real. Infuriatingly and painfully real.

Yep. That’s exactly what he’s admitting.

And speaking of nice:

That’s right! President Biden is in sunny St. Croix right now.

He didn’t bike there.

Incidentally, he’s also reportedly anxiously awaiting the incoming flight of the 4,100-plus-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. Must be a pretty special bill to get its own flight to St. Croix and everything. Guess it’s worth whatever negative effects this flight has on the climate.

Not only does the Inflation Reduction Act not actually combat climate change (or reduce inflation), but the omnibus bill actively contributes to climate change.

We never wanted to hear one damn word from Joe Biden on the “existential threat” of climate change from Joe Biden, but we want to hear it even less now.

