Joe Biden loves to lie.

He loves to lie about his family, about his childhood, about his education, about his career … and, of course, about his presidential achievements. Like the so-called Inflation Reduction Act. This morning, Biden (or probably one of his handlers, since he’s so frequently indisposed) took to Twitter to boast about how signing the Inflation Reduction Act was the biggest step toward confronting the existential threat that is climate change:

One of the reasons I ran for office was to confront the existential threat climate change poses to our nation and to the world. With the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act, we took the biggest step towards that goal in American history. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 29, 2022

Somebody give that guy a medal.

No, really. He probably thinks he deserves one. Or at least he wants us to think he deserves one. We know better, of course.

Is this satire? — Silky 2.0 (@SilkLifeMedSpa) December 29, 2022

It definitely reads like satire. Too bad it’s real. Infuriatingly and painfully real.

Hmmmm…. So you admit the Inflation Reduction Act meant to fight INFLATION, was actually a con to get a bill signed to combat climate change since no one in our government actually reads anything past the trendy titles 🤔 — CourtneyLynne (@kourtneelynne) December 29, 2022

Yep. That’s exactly what he’s admitting.

So you are admitting that the inflation reduction act has nothing to do with inflation? Nice. — Real Defender🇺🇸 (@real_defender) December 29, 2022

And speaking of nice:

That’s right! President Biden is in sunny St. Croix right now.

How did you get to St. Croix? https://t.co/JjogTlpyM2 — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) December 29, 2022

He didn’t bike there.

Incidentally, he’s also reportedly anxiously awaiting the incoming flight of the 4,100-plus-page, $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. Must be a pretty special bill to get its own flight to St. Croix and everything. Guess it’s worth whatever negative effects this flight has on the climate.

Private jets flying pieces of paper to vacation destinations don't contribute, obviously. https://t.co/55D1u0WrAu — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) December 29, 2022

Not only does the Inflation Reduction Act not actually combat climate change (or reduce inflation), but the omnibus bill actively contributes to climate change.

Biden's carbon footprint flew to the Virgin Islands "to confront the existential threat climate change poses to our nation and to the world." @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/NOjEDbLbaW — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) December 29, 2022

Does the plane that flies the bill to St Croix have negative emissions? Just incredible. Such an existential crisis. https://t.co/qJvW8LS7z9 https://t.co/Ov9JtosB2T — Kel in Cali (@KinCali1) December 29, 2022

The potus account tweeting about the existential threat of climate change while flying documents to the Caribbean cause Joe couldn’t be bothered to stick around town and do his job pic.twitter.com/duZZzyz7w8 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) December 29, 2022

Biden believes climate change is such an existential threat that he is having legislation flown to him on a plane from Washington D.C. to St. Croix rather than just sticking around D.C. to sign it first before vacationing. https://t.co/bFb0EkEFaY — Jerry Christmas 🎅🏼🎄 (@JerryDunleavy) December 29, 2022

They’re currently flying a piece of legislation to the Caribbean for you to sign because you didn’t want to delay your vacation https://t.co/Ei4jqzNoRg — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 29, 2022

Biden is so concerned about climate change, he's flying the Omnibus bill to St. Croix so he can sign it in the Caribbean…when he could've delayed his vacation for two days and signed it in DC. But we all need to cut our emissions, or something https://t.co/1OGlZKSmx2 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 29, 2022

You're literally having a 4,000+ page bill flown to you because you couldn't be bothered to sign it before you left for vacation. Some existential threat, Chief.https://t.co/t5Iohuu0iK — Rusty 🎙️ (@rustyweiss74) December 29, 2022

We never wanted to hear one damn word from Joe Biden on the “existential threat” of climate change from Joe Biden, but we want to hear it even less now.

