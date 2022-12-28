Having solved all other problems, which is to say, having solved absolutely no problems, President Joe Biden and his beloved doctor wife Jill Biden have kicked off their vacation in warm and sunny St. Croix.

Notice anything about the way mainstream media outlets are covering his trip? Maybe you will in the context of how they covered Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s family vacation to Cancun, Mexico. Here’s Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, to offer a closer look:

It’s subtle, all right. Subtle as a car crash.

“But … but … but you’re comparing apples to oranges,” some people might say. “Joe Biden is nothing like Ted Cruz!”

Well, you’re right about that. Joe Biden is the freaking President of the United States, and he’s just gone on vacation to St. Croix after more than 30 people in Erie County and others in other states have died after being buried and freezing to death in brutal snowstorms.

Too bad that Josh Jordan, aka @NumbersMuncher, has chosen to disregard all of that in favor of sticking it to Ted Cruz:

Umm …

Trending

Welp.

Well, D.C. didn’t lose power. It is the cradle of democracy, after all, and must never lose power. At least as long as Democrats are in charge.

And Josh is literally defending Biden’s vacation.

The optics of Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip were — shall we say? — sub-optimal. But the optics of Joe Biden’s Cancun vacay are just straight-up terrible. Come on, Josh. Just admit it.

Narrator: It wasn’t Miller who was beating the dead horse.

If Biden gets a week-long news cycle out of this, it will come complete with photos of him enjoying his chance to relax after working so tirelessly for the American people.

Yeah, that was a nice touch, wasn’t it?

Holy projection, Batman.

No kidding.

Dude. Just stop.

“What exactly is Biden skipping out of today?” Are you seriously asking that question right now?

Joe Biden’s entire presidency has revolved around skipping out of stuff when the going gets tough.

 

***

Related:

Sen. Ted Cruz’s trip to Cancun shows journalists can really dig into a story when they want to

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @numbersmuncherBuffaloCancunCBS NewsCNNJoe BidenJosh JordanMexicoMSMnbcnbc newsSt. CroixStephen L. MillerTed Cruzvacationwinter storms