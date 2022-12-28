Having solved all other problems, which is to say, having solved absolutely no problems, President Joe Biden and his beloved doctor wife Jill Biden have kicked off their vacation in warm and sunny St. Croix.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday was headed to a place very familiar to him — the U.S. Virgin Islands — to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family. https://t.co/xv9pqhApmL — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2022

President Joe Biden this week returns to St. Croix, one of his and first lady Jill Biden’s beloved vacation spots, seeking a final opportunity for rest before what is expected to be a contentious 2023 and reelection run https://t.co/dEMJJ7RvY6 — CNN (@CNN) December 28, 2022

Notice anything about the way mainstream media outlets are covering his trip? Maybe you will in the context of how they covered Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz’s family vacation to Cancun, Mexico. Here’s Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, to offer a closer look:

If you squint, you can see a very subtle difference here. pic.twitter.com/qgP6a80cLo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2022

It’s subtle, all right. Subtle as a car crash.

“But … but … but you’re comparing apples to oranges,” some people might say. “Joe Biden is nothing like Ted Cruz!”

Well, you’re right about that. Joe Biden is the freaking President of the United States, and he’s just gone on vacation to St. Croix after more than 30 people in Erie County and others in other states have died after being buried and freezing to death in brutal snowstorms.

Too bad that Josh Jordan, aka @NumbersMuncher, has chosen to disregard all of that in favor of sticking it to Ted Cruz:

People are really comparing Joe Biden's pre-planned vacation to St. Croix during the winter to Ted Cruz leaving Texas *because* it was facing an acute power crisis where people were freezing in their homes to fly to a warmer place? It's a nice rewriting of history, but why not? — Holiday Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) December 28, 2022

Umm …

So the problem is Cruz didn’t plan his vacation further in advance and then still go anyway? https://t.co/4c0WHXakXF — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) December 28, 2022

Welp.

I'm not defending Biden's vacation, but this comparison might work if DC lost power and Biden fled to St. Croix so he could warm up while everyone behind him was left to homes that lacked power and heat. But it drives anger which drives clicks which drives money and followers… — Holiday Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) December 28, 2022

Well, D.C. didn’t lose power. It is the cradle of democracy, after all, and must never lose power. At least as long as Democrats are in charge.

And Josh is literally defending Biden’s vacation.

They are literally using "warmer weather" in their headlines. https://t.co/PqKKbgtmZx pic.twitter.com/Vr5JrCAfE5 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2022

"I'm not defending Biden's vacation." *Proceeds to defend Biden's vacation. Tweets about Cruz and Cancun 50 times. pic.twitter.com/xYRulOzkHh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2022

The optics of Ted Cruz’s Cancun trip were — shall we say? — sub-optimal. But the optics of Joe Biden’s Cancun vacay are just straight-up terrible. Come on, Josh. Just admit it.

I'm sorry this is happening to you, Stephen. I didn't reply to you or anything so I'm sorry that you're taking this so badly, but you'll be able to use your followers to make yourself feel better by beating a dead horse as you always do. — Holiday Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) December 28, 2022

Narrator: It wasn’t Miller who was beating the dead horse.

Yes, that's exactly what we're doing since Biden has far more ability to help the people literally dying in upstate NY than Cruz does for people in TX. And, if you can't see the narrative parallel, it's you who are rewriting or simply blind to history. https://t.co/1xe24YfKVC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 28, 2022

This comment might work if a) Cruz had some direct authority to address the immediate problem in Texas and b) Biden did not have control of FEMA. But it builds a nice strawman which drives clicks — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 28, 2022

One controls FEMA and National Guard. One has no control over anything. Guess which one was a week long news cycle. https://t.co/Mxr4Fd2FpP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2022

If Biden gets a week-long news cycle out of this, it will come complete with photos of him enjoying his chance to relax after working so tirelessly for the American people.

"The president has no ability to cancel his vacation. Whatta gonna do (shrugs)" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2022

Also love how he characterized a deep freeze that's killed over 50 people as "the winter" Meanwhilehttps://t.co/6xhu1McNgA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2022

Yeah, that was a nice touch, wasn’t it?

Again… Ted Cruz left when Texas was having an acute power outage that was leaving people without power and heat and Ted Cruz left to get to a better situation for himself But I explained that already and you don't care because it's not good for your following. I get it. https://t.co/GxvuN9k1Qp — Holiday Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) December 28, 2022

Holy projection, Batman.

Buddy you need to take a look in the mirror on this one — Leon Wolf 🇺🇦 (@LeonHWolf) December 28, 2022

No kidding.

Expecting the media to cover Biden's vacation like Cruz's cancun trip is absurd given the optics/context of when/how Cruz left. I get why people are trying to make a big deal of it, but I don't think they're comparable. I'm looking specifically at the coverage of this. — Holiday Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) December 28, 2022

Dude. Just stop.

Ahh Stephen, never change… Your ability to create outrage to build a following is truly a gift. — Holiday Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) December 28, 2022

It's weird because all I did was post news headlines side by side and link your old tweets. https://t.co/6ky93mkLvx — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 28, 2022

I am almost never on here these days, Stephen, so that has a lot to do with it. And, yes, it was a really bad storm that we have all felt. Cruz left DURING THE MIDDLE of the crisis to get to a warmer place since they lacked power. What exactly is Biden skipping out of today? https://t.co/6JQWCzIUmG — Holiday Numbersmuncher (@NumbersMuncher) December 28, 2022

“What exactly is Biden skipping out of today?” Are you seriously asking that question right now?

In the span of a week, Biden flies down to the Virgin Islands and his transportation secretary was M.I.A. during one of the worst Christmas airline failures in American history. https://t.co/Fp7kuk44WS — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 28, 2022

Joe Biden’s entire presidency has revolved around skipping out of stuff when the going gets tough.

One of the reasons we're seeing this type of argument in defense of Biden is the tacit admission Biden can't do his job for more than 3-4 days a week before needing to "recharge" away from the White House. https://t.co/JHpzYG3WJ6 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 28, 2022

This isn't like a once every other month kind of thing. Biden has done this every single week since being sworn in. — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 28, 2022

