As we told you a couple of days ago, President Biden and his family will be heading into the New Year while at the warmer climes of the Virgin Islands. However, there remains the issue of getting Biden’s signature on the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, which means it’s necessary to send the 4,000-page spend-a-palooza to St. Croix so the president can sign it:

Looks like we can add the travel expenses to get Biden’s signature on the bill to the $1.7 trillion price tag.

No kidding.

Ironically enough this bill is also touted as having elements that will lower the “existential threat from climate change.”

Could they at least book the bill on a Southwest flight?

That’s probably way too much to hope for.

