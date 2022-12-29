As we told you a couple of days ago, President Biden and his family will be heading into the New Year while at the warmer climes of the Virgin Islands. However, there remains the issue of getting Biden’s signature on the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, which means it’s necessary to send the 4,000-page spend-a-palooza to St. Croix so the president can sign it:

From colleague Edward Lawrence. Omnibus bill will be en route to St. Croix for Biden to sign there. Needs to be signed by 12/30 — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 29, 2022

A White House Official tells @EdwardLawrence: the Omnibus Bill is in White House possession, and it needs to be signed by 12/30. It will soon be en route to St Croix to be signed here. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 29, 2022

A White House Official tells me the Omnibus Bill is in possession of the White House. It has to be signed by Dec 30th. The Official says at some point it will be transported to St Croix for POTUS to sign to make the Dec 30th deadline. #POTUS — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) December 29, 2022

Looks like we can add the travel expenses to get Biden’s signature on the bill to the $1.7 trillion price tag.

The Omnibus Bill is having a better holiday vacation than you. https://t.co/WclkvdhRia — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 29, 2022

No kidding.

Joe Biden jet setting off to St. Croix for his weekly vacation instead of staying in DC for one extra day to sign the omnibus bill, causing it to now have to be flown by private jet to the Caribbean, is the perfect description of our government. It gets no better than that. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 29, 2022

Ironically enough this bill is also touted as having elements that will lower the “existential threat from climate change.”

Biden's twitter has been busy touting his legislative achievements over the past 48 hours and the dude isn't even at the White House to sign his signature bipartisan bill. https://t.co/vDpDJZNN35 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) December 29, 2022

Not only did Biden skip the country during a major winter storm that killed dozens, he didn’t sign the federal gov’s funding bill before he left. Now the gov has to waste tens of thousands flying the bill to St. Croix for his signature. And Democrats continue to defend it. https://t.co/yWPYu4Un6d — Helvidius Priscus 🐳🇺🇸🦈 (@HelvidiusPrisc) December 29, 2022

Didn't fly anywhere this winter?

Maybe you couldn't afford it?

Maybe your flight was canceled?

Maybe you wanted to save the environment?

Guess who will be flying though?

The Omnibus Bill.

They are going to fly the Omnibus Bill to St. Croix so that Joe can sign it. https://t.co/QIOojPffuq — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 29, 2022

Could they at least book the bill on a Southwest flight?

Sounds like a job for @SouthwestAir this week………. https://t.co/W9I4efz36I — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 29, 2022

That’s probably way too much to hope for.

***

***

