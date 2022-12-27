You may have noticed that, according to woke progressives, Matt Walsh poses a far greater threat to the wellbeing and safety of children than the radical trans activists and alleged “medical professionals” advocating for “gender confirmation” for minors via chemical and/or surgical means.

That’s not even remotely true, of course, but it is a popular narrative on the Left. And that’s why The New Republic has officially named Matt Walsh as their Transphobe of the Year:

In a year where the Transgender Day of Remembrance was marked by a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, one man stands out from the crowd of online right-wing personalities fearmongering against trans people: Matt Walsh. https://t.co/tVvBIkPJPb — The New Republic (@newrepublic) December 27, 2022

*A mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs by a man whose defense team claims that he is nonbinary.

Anyway, more from The New Republic:

The Daily Wire columnist and podcast host has made a name for himself by demonizing medical professionals and pushing conspiracy theories about “grooming” and pedophilia in the LGBTQ community. If the Club Q shooter is a “lone wolf” attacker, we should consider Walsh the unofficial pack leader. While the bodies were still warm, the host of The Matt Walsh Show would log on to say, “If [drag shows] are causing this much chaos and violence, why do you insist on continuing to do it? If, according to you, it’s like putting people’s lives at risk, if the effort to have men cross-dress in front of children is putting people’s lives at risk, why are you still doing it?” It’s a crowded field, but The New Republic has crowned Walsh 2022’s Transphobe of the Year. … The guy is deeply dangerous as well. Walsh’s most disturbing narratives have centered on children. In August, after Walsh called for an “organized effort” against medical facilities that “butcher children,” Boston Children’s Hospital, home to the first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program, received its first bomb threat. Walsh, undeterred by the real-world effect of his fearmongering, continued to push the claim that the hospital was “mutilating children.” When the hospital received its second bomb threat in early September, Walsh claimed it was a “false alarm” and a “leftist hoax,” before turning his attention to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s trans health clinic.

Walsh is very much against the idea that people should be free to be who they are, so much so that he’s led a stochastic terror campaign against the trans community, which he says he plans on personally taking to the street. If the Proud Boys are, as some say, modern-day brownshirts, they may have found an unlikely leader in Matt Walsh.

“Stochastic terrorism.” Man, progs love to toss that term around! It’s the perfect catch-all when you want to impugn conservatives but don’t actually have an intellectual leg to stand on.

To be clear, we’re not suggesting that we agree with everything Matt Walsh has said or done. We’ve called him out for going, in our opinions, too far or just being flat-out wrong. That said, though, suggesting that all of Walsh’s criticisms of “transgender health programs” and drag events for kids are invalid or rooted in lies is itself an egregious lie.

This isn’t the own you think it is. — Joey Kinsman (@JoeyKinsman) December 27, 2022

Like homophobe, racist, sexist, and fascist, the term transphobe is a rhetorical cipher that essentially means "heretic," or someone who dissents from left-wing orthodoxy. In this case, @MattWalshBlog pushes back hard against the dogmas of the alphabet cult. Kudos to him! https://t.co/ETI0lNo7Gq — Steven Hunter (@swhunter80) December 27, 2022

For what it’s worth, Walsh has chosen to embrace this major award:

“One man stands out from the crowd” — The New Republic https://t.co/LFH0LWefAJ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 27, 2022

Bio is updated — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 27, 2022

It sure is:

